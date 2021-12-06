This Sunday was full of emotion, glamor and perfect dance steps that led to victory for Gregorio Pernía And your daughter Moon in Así se Baila, the most rhythmic reality show on television. Week by week, the couple positioned themselves as the favorite in the 13 galas that we were able to witness. And while they conquered the jury made up of Adamari López, Christian of the Fountain and Mariana seoane; father and daughter made their relationship so beautiful that they no longer want to be far from each other.

© Courtesy of Telemundo / photographer: Alexander Tamargo

In an interview with HELLO! USES, Gregorio and Luna Pernía tell us a little about the nerves on the dance floor, what plans they have now that there are no longer rehearsals or galas and what they plan to do with the grand prize of $ 200 thousand that they took for being the favorite couple of the track in Así se Baila. The actor also reveals to us the reason why he turned down a role on TV; and Luna tells us if she will follow in her father’s footsteps in front of the cameras.

How do you feel now that the nerves of the final of ‘Así se Baila’ are gone?

Luna Pernía: “Pretty good, pretty excited, grateful, proud! I think the nerves have not stopped. There were nerves at all times, in every gala and until now, receiving that award is rare. We really weren’t expecting it, it was quite a surprise ”.

Gregorio Pernía: “And things are more beautiful that way, right? When you don’t expect anything and things happen step by step. I think we went gala after gala with all the ups and downs and Cristián de la Fuente’s electrocardiogram, where we went through all the situations, emotions. And here is the result, I think the public vote was the one that got us there ”.





They took home the grand prize of 200 thousand dollars, what plans do you have for that money?

Gregory: “We are going to donate 20 thousand to certain people who were very close. We are also going to make donations to two dance academies, one for Jonathan, another for Clave Latina, which were the ones that prepared us.

“Luna is going to be given some money, I am also going to give the mother other money. With the taxes, I think we have $ 120,000 left, we don’t have $ 200,000. And, doing the math, we will have about 70,000 left after all.

“We are going to use those 70 thousand to buy an apartment, something here in the USA, like trying to seal that chapter of the American dream, to begin with, we have been residents for four years and we are one year away from citizenship. I think it’s good to start to put down roots here and continue with Lunita’s career ”.

Moon: “I am going to save and save. I really like to save and I am going to combine that with other money that I have saved ”.

Gregory: “She wants to buy a little apartment in Colombia, in the city of Bucaramanga, where she is from, her grandparents. They are much cheaper there. So that you have your space and can rent it, and have a monthly payment. Thinking well and in an organized way, how things are ”.

© @ soylunapernia @nomar_serrot



Will we see the moment of donations on social media?

Gregory: “Yes! Right now I have just thrown a thousand, we are going to throw 20 thousand, but it is to the coaches, to the people who were behind here. I have always done it, in the more than 40 productions, whenever you talk to, of Sin Senos no Hay Paraíso, I have donated part of my money and that thing is called gratitude. Because if you manage to give thanks, you feel the blessings you receive and they multiply. When there is no gratitude, what little you have, my God takes from you.

“One has to be grateful for getting up, breathing … These are things that people are not grateful for, having a plate of food, having water to bathe, having to pay for the children’s school … I spend it all praying the days, be in direct contact with the boss ”.

How did your father-daughter relationship change?

Gregory: “I think it is more beautiful. I have a better relationship with Luna, I started to know more about her. It is a different relationship. Topics that she only dealt with with her mother, she began to deal with me. We talk 24 hours straight every day. I would stop her at 9am to rehearse. I would say: ‘come on, teach me’. Because if someone took me to the final, it was her ”.