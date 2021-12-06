

Gregorio and Luna Pernía with the ‘Así Se Baila’ trophy

As we told you, father and daughter were chosen by the public to win the prize of $ 200,000 for the Telemundo reality show. Minutes after receiving the news, We spoke with Gregorio Pernía and his daughter Luna, who confessed after winning ‘Así Se Baila’.

They had falls, they got up, they moved every Sunday with their connection, their love and their mutual admiration, and for that set of things, Although they were not the most outstanding of the competition at the dance level, the public put them in the first place, leaving seconds to the brothers Samadhi and Adriano Zendejas, third to Adrián Di Monte and Sandra Itzel and fourth to Lorenzo Méndez and Jessica Díaz.

Aware of all this, Gregorio exclusively told us that this achievement for them is an accumulation of: “Sacrifice, discipline, family, training, team, friends, coaches”.

While for Luna, this was a great learning path: “Discipline, I think it was quite present, was something that I did not have, getting up early, not wasting time, and knowing that you can build a family ”.

For all this, for Gregorio despite his years in this medium, he was able to overcome that which paralyzes so much: “Fear, overcoming fear, is a very big disease, the fear of dreaming, the fear of creating, the fear of being able to be, those things must be said, and overcoming the fear of the track is a very difficult process“.

As we have told you from the beginning, the prize for the winning couple, in addition to a trophy made by Romero Britto, is 200 thousand dollars, so we asked them, What will they do with the money?

“We plan to give $ 10,000 to the coaches, who were brought here, $ 10,000 to the production team who are behind the camera, I don’t know if to have a party, to raffle it.n, but it’s a way of saying thank you, ”Gregorio told us exclusively.

Already winners, and after months of many hours of rehearsal and sacrifice, father and daughter only think about doing one thing: resting.

“I want the sea, I want fried fish, go to bed with the children in bed, with the dogs, eat, sleep“Titi told us.

WATCH HERE THE FULL INTERVIEW OF THE PERNÍA IN VIDEO:

