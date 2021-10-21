Gregory Robocop debuted with a UFC win in June – Photo: Evelyn Rodrigues

Brazilian Gregory Robocop will rise to the UFC octagon for the second time in his career and will face Jun Yong Park this Saturday, in Las Vegas, and he is eager to repeat the positive result of his debut, as well as showing new weapons in the octagon of the event. of MMA in the world.

As revealed in a note with Combate, he had a camp where “everything was perfect” and held: “My debut lasted three rounds of five minutes, so we had a lot of material to study, improve, put new tools in my game. It was a perfect camp, I had no injuries, I am 100% ready to fight on Saturday ».

«I’m very happy to be here again, I didn’t even have time to celebrate the other fight and I’m going to another one. I’m super excited and I think another victory will come », assured the Brazilian.

Although three of his last four victories have been by knockout, the Brazilian says he still has many weapons to show, especially on the ground. Every fight is a different fight. I always train in all areas. Several of my fights were by knockout, there were many blows, but I come from jiu-jitsu, I am a black belt for sensei Henrique Machado, and I still have a lot to show from my running game », he expressed.

And I add: «I think this is being very good for me, since he is training me. Each fight is a step in my evolution, and this is how I improve. MMA has become a sport different from all sports, it is not just jiu-jitsu, boxing or muay thai, it is a mixture of all. I think I’ve grown a lot in MMA and I have a lot of jiu-jitsu, wrestling and other things to show that people don’t even know. “

Finally about his rival he said: «Park is a tough and dangerous guy, I have a lot of respect for his career. But I also know who I am, what I can do, it’s going to be a tough fight for him and me. He is a guy who controls a lot at the top, he has a tight game, he hides a lot, he protects himself a lot, but I have 15 minutes to impose my rhythm and break him step by step ».

“God willing, in the name of Jesus, I’ll go for submission or knockout, or even win on points. It doesn’t matter in what way, but I think a great victory will come in this fight. “, closed Robocop.

