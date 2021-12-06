12/06/2021 at 01:56 CET

Gremio drew 1-1 with Corinthians this Sunday in the penultimate round of the Brazilian League and it will go down if Juventude and Cuiabá score this Monday, while Atlético Mineiro celebrated his title by beating Bragantino with goals from Venezuelan Jefferson Savarino and Argentine Matías Zaracho.

The Tricolor Gaúcho arrived in the capital of São Paulo with water around his neck and leaves with the feeling that he needs something more than a miracle to stay in the highest category of Brazilian soccer.

And what started full of illusion with the initial goal of Diego Souza. The 36-year-old Brazilian unbalanced the match in the 38th minute with a house-brand goal, from a pure striker.

He received a center from Ferreira in the heart of the area, controlled with his chest and he finished off with the toe of his boot before the late departure of the local goalkeeper.

From there, the Gremio, one of the historic clubs in Brazil, three-time champion of the Copa Libertadores, picked up cable and waited behind waiting for a sentence with a counterattack.

But, when they were seen with the three points in their pockets, the midfielder appeared Renato Augusto in minute 85 to return equality with a formidable shot from outside the area, placed, which entered the squad, after lightly touching the stick.

Before, Colombian attacker Miguel Borja had entered the Guild, who did not have much influence on the game.

Corinthians even had chances in the final minutes to sign the death certificate of the Porto Alegre team, who leaves the NeoQuímica Arena in Sao Paulo alive, but mortally wounded.

With the final whistle, the faces of the players in Vagner Mancini’s team, third to last in the standings with 40 points and now three from salvation, were utterly desolate, because now They need a real carom of results to save themselves.

So as not to go down to hell, they will have to beat the flaming champion Atlético Mineiro on the last day, which this Sunday beat Bragantino 4-3 in full hangover, and wait for Juventude and Cuiabá to lose the two remaining games. A true miracle.

More hope has the Bahía that started the day in the relegation zone and has provisionally left it, then beat Fluminense 2-0, thanks to a double by Gilberto, who has 15 goals in the League, only behind Hulk (19).

Hulk also did not miss his appointment with the goal this day in the crazy game against Bragantino. In the reunion with his fans after winning the second league title in its history after 50 years of waiting, Atlético Mineiro demonstrated their offensive power and he raised the trophy that accredits him as a just champion.

In a duel full of alternatives for both teams, Alexi Stival’s team ‘Cuca’ took out the pylon hammer and ended up prevailing with the goals of Hulk, Keno, Jefferson Savarino and Matías Zaracho.

For the Bragantino they discounted Ytalo and Artur, the latter twice. In the last game this Sunday Ceará and América Mineiro drew goalless.

For this Monday the other six games of this penultimate round of the Brazilian Championship: Sao Paulo-Juventude, Athletico Paranaense-Palmeiras, Flamengo-Santos, Internacional-Atlético Goianiense, Cuiabá-Fortaleza and Chapecoense-Sport Recife.