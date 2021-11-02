Microids is pleased to show for the first time the artistic direction of Grendizer through two artworks and a tantalizing teaser. The videogame Grendizer I know will launch in 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

You can see the teaser in the following LINK.

Stéphane Longeard, CEO of Microids, is very excited about the development progress: “We are delighted to finally share the first screens from Grendizer. Endroad is a very talented studio and we rely on their expertise to transcribe the universe created by Go Nagai into a great video game. We can’t wait to share more about the gameplay of the title.

Grendizer is developed by the French development studio Endroad, made up of experienced developers who have worked at Ubisoft or Amplitude Studios. Additionally, renowned artistic and creative director Laurent Cluzel will lend a hand in the production of the game. Along with Laurent, Philippe “Golgoth71” Dessoly, a veteran of Ocean Software (where he started in 1989) and official Grendizer artist for five years, will also assist in the creative endeavors of the game’s art style.

“We have been working fervently on the Grendizer project, aiming to achieve the highest quality to please both fans and newcomers who did not have the opportunity to meet Duke Fleed (Daisuke Umon in Japan) and his friends. It is such a vast universe that it deserves the utmost attention to detail. We are all fans of this IP that we have grown up with and we are totally dedicated to providing gamers with the game they have dreamed of for decades. We are very grateful to be able to work on this IP and we will do our best to provide an exceptional gaming experience, ”said Colomban Cicéron, Game Director and Co-Founder of Endroad.

Based on the famous anime adapted from Go Nagai’s UFO Robo Grendizer manga, this new action game will give the nostalgic the opportunity to play as Duke Fleet and his great robot and enjoy epic adventures. A unique opportunity to fully immerse yourself in an iconic pop culture universe full of bravery, betrayal and sensational battles.

The cult animated series was one of the first successful exports of Japanese animation in the late 1970s. We all remember the iconic battles and weaponry of the Grendizer used to defeat the forces of King Vega, launching attacks on Earth from his secret base hidden on the dark side of the moon. Are you ready for a legendary comeback?

Grendizer will come out in 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.