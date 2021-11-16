We have many versions in the cinema about fairy tales, and Snow White is, perhaps, one of the characters that has more adaptations. From dark elements to plot twists to turn the protagonist into a warrior, this story is a classic that was marked by Disney and her Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – 98%. The famous film marked a before and after for the company and for the animation industry itself, and to date no other has achieved something similar. In an attempt to revitalize things, the production company has been making live action versions of its classics for years and now we will finally see this version that was left by Greta Gerwig.

Although Gerwig has been working as an actress for years, she became really popular once she decided to work behind the scenes, and with Little Women – 94% and Lady Bird – 97% made it clear what they could accomplish with their most intimate stories. Now The DisInsider revealed not only the arrival of this screenwriter, but also the news that the most recent draft of this adaptation is practically finished. To complete this vision, Marc Webb, best known for The Amazing Spider-Man – 73% will be in charge of directing the film, which, it was also confirmed, will be a musical.

A few days ago it was revealed that Gal Gadot will play the Evil Queen, while since the middle of the year we know that Rachel Zegler will play Snow White. This is another great opportunity for the singer, who will soon release the remake of West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg, as she prepares to participate in the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods that should be released in 2023.

The fact that now a script is almost finished means that production will start earlier than expected, which is very positive because apparently they want to release the film at some point in 2022. If things continue just as well then rehearsals for the Musicals could start in January next year, with filming beginning in March. The project was originally announced in 2016, but was stalled by creative differences and priority was given to other live action such as Aladdin – 70%, which finally premiered successfully in 2019.

The same source also confirms some changes that the classic story will undergo to update it and satisfy a new audience. In addition to having a Latino female lead, the Prince character, the female lead’s main romantic interest, might not be royalty at all. According to the casting that is being carried out at the moment, the character will be called Jonathan and his specifications reveal that he leads a life similar to that of Robin Hood; that is, it is about a boy who steals to feed his friends. At this point it is not known if he will be the replacement for the prince or if he will be a second romantic candidate.

There’s also been a lot of talk about how much Snow White’s character will change. In the original story, she is a very passive woman, but other versions, such as Snow White and the Hunter – 48%, have made her stronger and more independent, so we will have to overcome that and offer something new at the same time. For now, the only thing that is known about it is that the protagonist’s clothing will change radically to offer something more realistic. Of course, the now criticized kiss between the princess and the prince will surely change totally to avoid comments about sexual abuse and to put on the table the issue of consent.

Benj Pasek and Justin paul, who have worked on musicals like La La Land: A Love Story – 92% and The Great Showman – 54%, will be in charge of writing the songs for this new version, which will include some originals. Fans of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves They will surely have a lot to say about this version, with some already attacking Zegler for being Latina and others worshiping Gadot as the villain. Disney It will not stop and will continue to offer live actions of its classics, as they result in juicy profits at the box office, even if the public is annoyed by the inclusion and the update that these new versions have.

