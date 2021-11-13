11/13/2021

“Blah blah blah”. This is how the young environmental activist Greta Thunberg has described the agreement sealed this Saturday at the Climate Summit (COP26) in Glasgow after days of intense debate and negotiations. In this pact, up to 197 countries agree to design more ambitious measures to alleviate climate change but also reduce the reduction of fossil fuels.

Faced with the global emergency situation, environmental NGOs they have harshly criticized the text. Although “the signal has been sent that the coal age is ending & rdquor ;, the executive director of Greenpeace InternationalJennifer Morgan has lamented that the agreement is “submissive and weak” and that “the 1.5 degree target is barely alive.”

The # COP26 is over. Here’s a brief summary: Blah, blah, blah. But the real work continues outside these halls. And we will never give up, ever. https://t.co/EOne9OogiR – Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 13, 2021

Some world leaders think that they do not live on the same planet as the rest “, pointed out Gabriela Bucher, Executive Director of Oxfam International, which nevertheless sees an “important step” in the request to strengthen the 2030 reduction targets for next year. “Emissions continue to rise and we are dangerously close to losing this race against time.”

Island countries hardest hit

However, criticism also comes from those regions that, like the island regions, are much more affected by the impact of climate change. “The gradual progress made in Glasgow is not in keeping with the urgency and scale required,” lamented Shauna Aminath, Minister of the Environment for Maldives. “For some, loss and damage may be the beginning of conversation and dialogue, but for us it is a question of survival.”

“The result here reflects a COP held in the rich world and the result contains the priorities of the rich world. Developed countries have not only failed to deliver the $ 100 billion promised to the poorest countries, they have also failed to recognize the urgency of provide this financial aid & rdquor ;, said Mohamed Adow, Director of Power Shift Africa. Greenpeace has seen the compensation aspect as a “scam & rdquor; that “endangers nature, indigenous peoples and the 1.5C & rdquor; goal itself.