Recently, Grettell Valdez had been bombarded by the media stemming from the strong rumors about her alleged divorce with Leo Clerc, who is believed to be in Switzerland due to prosecution for fraud and money laundering.

There is uncertainty about what happened to the couple who seemed very in love, because suddenly the actress stopped talking about him or appearing in public with Clerc, she also stopped sharing things on social networks, where she was previously very active.

Now just a few weeks away three years that they were married, the press was direct with the actress in their last meeting, where They asked him if it is true that his relationship with the Swiss financier has ended.

Instagram: @grettellv

“I already learned not to talk about my personal life and I am going to do so, thank you, really, for always being aware of me, when I have something important to talk about, I will communicate it to you, right now, rather, I am a little anguished, I have to confess “, commented the actress before the cameras of Ventaneando.

Despite the insistence of reporters, Valdez stood his ground and did not give any response about his love life And in order to change the subject, he revealed that the reason for his anguish was due to the fact that he would be operated on that afternoon, but did not give more details about the procedure.

However, the actress assured that she is happy and full in a very good moment of her life.

“I am perfectly, well, I cannot be happier, the truth is, emotionally, I am happy with life, I am happy, I have a wonderful son, I am starting right now with my products that I am going to launch, a new series is going to come out … I am very happy, full of love, “she commented.

In another interview with the program First hand, the villain of Lola, once upon a time; she only commented that she is happy and busy because will relaunch its cosmetics brand and he will expand his business to a line of jewelry and clothing.

However, when asked about Clerc, the actress practically fled.

Instagram: @grettellv

Everything seems to indicate that she is divorcing Leo who is currently in Switzerland due to legal problems. It should be noted that in case this series of rumors were true, this would be Grettell’s second divorce, since the first was with the host of TV Azteca, Patricio Borghetti.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE