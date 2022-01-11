The life of the Mexican actress, Grettell Valdez has not been easy at all in recent years due to the number of problems she has faced from her husband’s estrangement to her health.

The actress has had to overcome a few disappointments, such as the separation of her father from her son, Patricio Borghetti, with whom they have a very good relationship and even with her current partner, the host, Odalyz Ramírez.

And it is that she herself shared that she went through a severe depression when the singer and actor confessed that he no longer loved her, despite having a son in common, Santino, who already started with curiosities in the world of entertainment.

The couple divorced shortly after the birth of their son. Photo: Televisa

However, the actress decided to give herself a new chance for love with businessman Leo Clerc, with whom she had to separate for legal reasons from him in her native country.

It was since July 2020 when it was announced that the Swiss faces a legal process in his country for alleged “fraud and money laundering”, so he has not been able to return to the Mexican side.

And since then they have been physically separated, but not divorced because she herself has assured that he is solving a series of problems but they are more in love than ever.

The couple have been separated for just over two years. Photo: IG / grettellv

But now, the actress is going through a new test that puts her life, because she is going to have to undergo the amputation of a part of her body to save her life.

Is your life at risk?

It was the same Televisa star who announced that a few years ago Grettell Valdez was diagnosed with cancer in a finger, but at that time they removed the affected part and the actress was able to continue her life.

But now, it seems that the evil has returned to the actress’s life and she has been diagnosed with a new condition in the same limb, for which they are even going to have a complete finger amputated so as not to put her life at risk.

“About four years ago I had cancer on my finger, which they removed. They made a graft and it disappeared. I recently went for a check-up and (the doctor) told me ‘there is a bit that I don’t like, I’m going to take it from you and we’ll send it a biopsy, ‘I said’ ok ‘, “Valdez told the Mexican program” Hoy “on Televisa.

But everything seems to indicate that the star of “Looking for Frida” is going through a somewhat more delicate problem, since it was his doctor who decided to carry out a series of much more specialized studies.

“They come out like sores, they make an appointment for my little surgery and once I’m there on the plate, ready, the doctor comes and says, ‘I’m not going to operate … in a week it expanded and it’s not normal’ “he explained.

Among all the bad things, the 45-year-old actress is calm enough, because she assures that they already know for sure what they have and it is a virus that transmutes cancer, and they will have to amputate her entire finger.

