Grey’s Anatomy says goodbye to Netflix And now we tell you when it leaves the streaming service, as well as on what other platform you can enjoy the beloved series that has been running for 18 seasons; one of the longest dramas in television history and around the world.

The successful one goes next December 31st, so you have all this month to throw yourself several marathons and finish the 17 seasons that are available in the application. As far as is known, the output of the hit series Netflix doesn’t have a specific reason.

However, you have to remind that the series belongs to ABC, television network in USA, while in Mexico it is distributed by cable Sony that in the world of streaming belonging to HBO Max, although eye in Mexico the series will not be available in this application.

Where to see Grey’s Anatomy?

But don’t worry, all is not lost and the series Grey’s Anatomy It is available in the streaming services of Amazon Prime Video and Star Plus. All 17 seasons are available on both platforms.

Patrick Dempsey, the real VILLAIN from Grey’s Anatomy?

Grey’s Anatomy, one of the most popular series in recent years, has starred in many off-screen dramas, this time, Patrick Dempsey it is not far behind.

The actor played Derek Shepard And, despite the fact that his character died several seasons ago, he recently reappeared with the protagonist Meredith Gray, interpreted by Ellen Pompeo, with whom according to rumors, he had some conflicts.

Although the official version was that Dempsey he wanted to spend more time with his family, after playing Doctor Shepard for so many years.

After all these years, a book titled “How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy“Lynette Rice brings to light new information about the actor.

In this book, the author claims that Patrick “terrorized” those who worked on the recording set. Even James D. Parriott, one of the former executive producers of the series ABC, indicated that some members of the cast suffered post-traumatic stress because of the star.

Likewise, Parriott stated that he had to intervene during the recording of 14 episodes for Patrick to behave appropriately.

