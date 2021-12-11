12/11/2021 at 2:28 PM CET

Carlo Ancelotti, Atlético de Madrid coach, appeared this Saturday morning before the media prior to the match corresponding to the seventeenth day of LaLiga Santander against Real Madrid (9:00 p.m.) played at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. In it, the Argentine has analyzed several issues, among which is how the team arrives at the meeting, the situation of Antoine Griezmann, the possibilities in the League, the figure of frames Llorente or the fitness of Luis Suarez, among other topics.

The sensations of Atlético de Madrid: “We are going to play a very important game as it always is against our rival. They are in a great moment as they have shown since the arrival of Ancelotti with a defensive strength that enhances all their offensive weapons. We will have to take the game where we think we can. To hurt them”.

Would a defeat say goodbye to LaLiga ?: “As always, we are quick to talk that LaLiga is over. LaLiga will always be competitive because there are very good teams. There is a group of 5-6 teams in the upper part that work very well. We will always go game by game. and we are not going to change it. “

Llorente as a brake on Vinicius Jr: “Vinicius has been working very well, finding the goal. He has a very bright future and present. With the losses of Vrsaljko and Trippier we will continue with Marcos in that position.”

Luís Suárez’s state of form: “After the game he talked to Luis and after the results that they said he had nothing, the joy with which he celebrated the two goals from Griezmann and Correa … I told him, I admire him. At 34 years old, having won everything he he won, having had to leave because he did not feel 100%, celebrating those two goals thus speaks of what Suárez is. Tomorrow he will be there and we will assess whether he starts or enters later “.

What is the white hazard ?: “Benzema continues to be the beacon of Real Madrid football since the ten years that I have been here. Each one has its virtues. They all have a very high level. Players with a lot of experience in the center of the field, dominate the heights of the pressures. They are a team that is always very competitive. We have always had very competitive matches. “

Griezmann’s courage: “Antoine always wanted to go back. He is where he wants to be. Hopefully he can continue to improve and continue to grow because we need him. Above all, from his efforts, he has talent and no one is going to take it away from him. This is what he does. different within our team: talent plus sacrifice plus effort. Knowing how to compete … knowing how to play in any position on the field as he did the other day as a left-winger. Tomorrow is an important game for him and for the team, I hope I can to give the maximum in the minutes that touch him to play “.

The reference in attack: “According to those who share their game on the sides. If Correa and Carrasco are there, it could be Suárez. If Lemar, De Paul and Koke are there, it could be Cunha.”

Joao Felix’s situation: “I don’t know what it means to play. He can play 30 minutes and be decisive or play 60 and have a bad game. I don’t know what you mean by not playing.”

The Simeone / De Paul comparison: “The comparisons are not good. He is a player who has been in constant growth in recent years both in Udinese and in the national team. Hopefully we can help him to continue growing.”