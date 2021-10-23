10/23/2021 at 4:07 PM CEST

.

For the first time, Diego Simeone will join Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suárez and Joao Félix this Sunday in Atlético de Madrid’s starting attack, in the premiere of an imposing and expected ‘trident’ to challenge Real Sociedad, the most productive team in all of them so far, undefeated in the last eight days and leading LaLiga Santander, in a total challenge at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium for taking positions in the highest places of the tournament.

Atlético, the current champion, relaunches its offensive, perhaps more visible than ever in recent times, added this Sunday in a fearsome attack the scoring power of Luis Suárez, the overflow and the talent of Joao Felix, whose moment is advancing in the definitive emergence that this course is anticipated, and the undoubted qualities of vision, creation and completion of Griezmann, who already remembered last Tuesday the one he went with with the two goals with which he leveled the 0-2 against Liverpool (2-3).

I had not used that formula until now Simeone in the starting eleven. Only in a specific moment of a game, in the 29 minutes that coincided on the field of play in the comeback against Milan at San Siro (2-3). Already shot as they are all in the physical aspect, after the pre-season conditions, now is the time, within the natural evolution of Joao Felix, Griezmann and Suarez with the course of the matches and the goals. The Uruguayan already has five goals, the French three and the Portuguese none, although his football has been conclusive.

Like that of Thomas Lemar, also indisputable in a lineup that overflows almost completely offensive sensations. Apart from the ‘trident’, apart from the French international vertical, Simeone will not stop there. They will also play Koke Resurrection and Rodrigo from Paul, next to Lemar, in the center of the field, within the 4-3-3 planned by the coach, who will complete his team with Kieran trippier, Philip Monteiro, Joseph bGimenez and Renan lodi on the defensive line. AND Jan Oblak, in goal.

Without Stefan savic neither Marcos Llorente placeholder image, outside the game due to muscular injuries, while the team discovers its entire dimension, whose perception is increasingly clear, but still without reaching its most eloquent expression, there is not even a moment of pause in the tight fight for LaLiga Santander.

The Sunday challenge is formidable. It is a litmus test in both directions. A rigorous measure of what the reality of both Atlético and Real is, one of the adversaries who, in addition, has demanded the most in recent times from the rojiblanco team, but who has also suffered the most against him, because they do not win at home. Diego Simeone since 2013 or because he has only beaten him in one of his last six precedents, apart from the draw he achieved on the last day two seasons ago.

It is a commitment without nuances. In ambition and in goal. There are also no excuses. Even less so for Atlético, whose best game of the year, whose most visible evolution, coincided with defeat on Tuesday. He did not beat Liverpool, who beat him 2-3, but he did gain sensations that he had not yet transmitted, such as the reunion with himself, with the level and determination of the champion team just four months ago. With confidence and, above all, with conviction.

With her the Real Sociedad marches at full speed for LaLiga. He has not lost since the first date, when he fell at the Camp Nou against Barcelona. He has already linked eight consecutive days without defeat – eleven games if the Europa League is also counted -, which include six wins in his eight most recent championship duels – six of them without a single goal against – to challenge Atlético, Real Madrid , to Seville, to Barça … To all. From the top. It is no longer punctual. 10 months ago, he was also there, also in a direct fight with the usual favorites.

There he insists again, with one more game than Real Madrid, Sevilla and Atlético, but also three points above, before his visit to Wanda Metropolitano, where he will put the leadership achieved last day to the test.

The San Sebastian team arrives with high morale not only because of their results in LaLiga, but also because of their good behavior in the Europa League, in a group stage in which they are already second without having lost yet. The victory in Austria this Thursday recharges your trust for this match.

Alexander Isak He is still right on goal, at least in international competitions (he has scored two goals with Sweden and one with Real in Austria this October), but he has not yet managed to do it in the league and the Blue and White striker is looking forward to a showcase like the Metropolitano.

The test is of a high level to test if the Gipuzkoans can stay in the upper zone, although the results achieved in Madrid against the rojiblancos invite caution because Atlético is clear dominator in their duels at home.

Last season Real lost 2-1, two seasons ago they drew and qualified at the last moment for Europe, but before that there is a long series of defeats since the 2012-13 season when the last victory was registered against Simeone’s men with a goal by Xabi Prieto.

Changes are expected in the eleven txuri urdin due to the forced rotations to oxygenate their squad with so many games, so they could return to ownership Zaldua and Aritz in defence, Guevara is running as a substitute for the injured Zubimendi in the midfield and up is safe Isak, although there could be news in the bands, occupied on Thursday by For your and Januzaj in the absence of Mikel Oyarzabal due to injury. The unknown is on the left-handed side with Monreal low and Muñoz sanctioned.

Probable lineups:

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Giménez, Lodi; De Paul, Koke, Lemar; Griezmann, Luis Suárez, Joao Félix.

Real society: Remiro; Zaldua, Aritz, Le Normand, Romero; Silva, Merino, Guevara; Januzaj, Portu, Isak.

Referee: Munuera Montero (C. Andaluz).

Stadium: Wanda Metropolitano.

Hour: 21.00.

Posts: Atlético Madrid (5th, 17 points); Real Sociedad (1st, 20 points).

The key: The offensive connection between Joao Félix, Griezmann and Suárez.

The data: Atlético have only won one of their last five home games.

The phrase: Simeone: “My search is always to generate defensive security to be able to attack well”.

The environment: Atlético fans will enjoy the offensive trio of Luis Suárez, Antoine Griezmann and Joao Félix for the first time. The three have not yet played together in the Wanda Metropolitano.