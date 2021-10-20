10/20/2021 at 3:47 PM CEST

Atlético de Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann scored twice against Liverpool on matchday three of the UEFA Champions League group stage, but the team did not score. Goals from Mohamed Salah (2) and Keïta awarded the British team three points, which consolidates in first place with a five-point advantage with three rounds to go.

The Frenchman, who arrived this summer from Barcelona, has retaliated after a start with certain difficulties to be decisive and signed a new double in the maximum continental competition, the sixth as a player for Atlético de Madrid, something that had not happened since October 2018 against Bruges.

6th – @AntoGriezmann has scored his sixth double in the @LigadeCampeones, all with @Atleti. It is the first he has achieved since October 2018 (before @ClubBrugge). No other mattress player has scored more than two doubles in the competition. Star. pic.twitter.com/OxW10YfIGS – OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 19, 2021

The former Barcelona player is the player who has achieved it the most in the club’s history in this competition. In total, the attacker adds 28 goals in the UEFA Champions League: 24 with Atlético de Madrid and four with Barcelona (two in each season, 2019/20 and 2020/21). In European competition, the Frenchman has played 84 games, scored 35 goals and distributed 12 assists.

First place, an (almost) impossible mission

The rojiblancos fell in the Wanda Metropolitano against Liverpool and complicate the first place of the group: with three rounds to go, the capital’s team is five points behind the British. They could even be left out mathematically if they don’t score at Anfield on matchday four., being forced to fight with AC Milan and Porto for second place.

Cholo Simeone’s team managed to equal Liverpool’s initial 0-2, but could not avoid the final defeat and they let slip the option of surpassing the reds in the general classification of group B. Despite everything, according to the forecasts, Atlético de Madrid continues to be the favorite against AC Milan and Porto to achieve the ticket to the round of 16 with Liverpool.