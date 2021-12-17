This weekend American wrestling experienced one of its most gruesome episodes after a bloody attack on a referee triggered a debate on the limits of the most popular combat show in North America.

It all happened in a wrestling match held in Texas, United States, in which the wrestler Devon Nicholson, popularly known as Hannibal, stabbed referee Lando Deltoro in the head on the ring. First it looked like an accident, then an attack was suspected, and finally it was discovered that he was armed.

The image went viral and millions of viewers had to see how blood trickled down the head of the judge, who received no less than four cuts to his scalp. The controversy became great, it is that wrestling events usually captivate millions of spectators, especially in Mexico and the United States.

Courtesy @Seba Foglia

What seemed like a premeditated attack like almost everything in the wrestling show, went too far, so much so that the police had to intervene, who were surprised when the referee did not press charges.

According to the Infobae site, Hannibal described the episode as a mishap on his YouTube channel, which he turned to on Monday to clarify what happened: “That referee was hired to bleed. He did not referee any other fight “he explained. “The sole purpose for which he was hired was to bleed… I was given an accessory to create the effect of a weapon in combat. The accessory was given to me by the World Class Pro Wrestling office, and they gave it to me in the ring… This referee was supposed to bleed from the razor cuts, which I assume was actually cut by the razor blades ”, added.

The site The Daily Beast quickly contacted referee Deltoro, a former war veteran, who after passing through the hospital to receive medical attention, stated: “I have not seen so much blood since Fallujah. It was frightening”. Later, a police spokesperson confirmed to TMZ Sports that the referee admitted to agreeing to bleed during the match in exchange for $ 75.

For his part, the wrestler Hannibal was fired. “I cannot and will not tolerate what happened last night”said wrestling company owner Jerry Bostic

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mmaunola

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mma.uno

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mma.uno/

