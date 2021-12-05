Whether for religious, political or simple culture reasons, Christmas has become one of the most important holidays in the world.

Once the celebration of Halloween or Halloween is over, the Christmas holidays take up a large part of the month of November, all of December and the first week of January.

Related news

What very few know is that there are some nations that do not celebrate it because their religion or ideology does not allow them or they do not usually do so.

The most curious thing of all is that countries on the American and European continents do, but very few know what is truly celebrated.

It is one of the most important holidays, but not for all countries. Photo: AP

What does Christmas mean?

It is a feast of the Catholic religion because on December 25 the birth of Jesus Christ is commemorated, as the day came to replace the feasts of Saturnalia (or Saturnalia) carried out by pagans.

They were traditions of Ancient Rome, which coincided with the winter solstice, thus achieving the acceptance of Christianity.

It should be noted that one of the “modern” objectives of the holiday is to remember values ​​such as unity, peace, solidarity and hope, according to religious beliefs.

The celebration begins with a dinner on December 24 and concludes on December 25 with the birth of Jesus Christ, and everything has been modernized with a Christmas tree adorned with the star that guided, according to historians, the wise men to his meeting with the child God.

The holiday is oriented to Catholicism and Christianity. Photo: ..

Countries that don’t celebrate Christmas

As it is a Catholic celebration, linked to the church and a particular religion, there are some nations in the world that do not share these ideals, so the date has no relevance to them.

Saudi Arabia: Being a Muslim country in which Christmas is prohibited, anyone who does so has been threatened with arrest and will be detained by a religious police who are looking for places with Christmas decorations to condemn them.

Algeria: In this country located on the African continent, 98% of its population is Islamic and the rest is divided between Christians and Judaists, and although the celebration is not prohibited, the authorities do not promote Christmas and there are no decorations from that time. Well, it just goes unnoticed.

Iran: One of the countries that has the most problems is Iran because they profess Islam, so it is extremely rare for Christmas to be celebrated, as well as decorations and preparations.

Tajikistan: As in Saudi Arabia, 98% of its population is Muslim but its status is secular and with a constitution of freedom of religion, making it one of the last countries to ban Christmas.

Brunei: This country located in Asia has a large part of its population that celebrates Christmas but they cannot do it in public, much less decorate their homes.

North Korea: Despite the fact that if they celebrate it to a certain degree, since 2016 any meeting where alcohol is consumed, singing or dancing is performed, so they are limited to social gatherings of food.

Somalia: Although they also celebrate it, they have limitations such as eating pork, consuming alcohol and participating in games of chance, and December celebrations are to some degree prohibited because it is not related to the country’s religion.

China: The largest country in the Asian continent has freedom of worship but its traditions were influenced by Confucianism, Buddhism and Taoism, so there are areas where Christmas was banned.

Thailand: Although this country does not celebrate it as such if there are hotels and restaurants that make an exception for their visitors and organize Christmas dinners, as it is one of the most touristic countries in the world.

Israel: Christmas as such is not celebrated in this country, but they have a festival called Hanukkah, which commemorates the victory of the Maccabees over the Greeks and the purification of the temple.

Some nations even arrest if families celebrate Christmas. Photo: Twitter.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE