The National Police and the Argentine Police have achieved arrest in the Latin American country the alleged murderer of Grindr, a homosexual dating network, who killed a man in Carabanchel in February 2018 by stabbing him between 40 and 50, as sources of the investigation have informed ..

The body of Najuzatih Zahell Dias, 35, was found on February 24 at his home, located at 2 Alejandro Sánchez Street in Carabanchel.

A friend, concerned about the state of Najuzatih, was the one who came to his home and found the man dead in bed. He was assassinated after having had sexual relations.

His body had between 40 and 50 stab wounds, although the mortal was located at the height of the neck.

Naju, as his close circle called him, was a native of Puerto Rico and dedicated to computer science. Upon arrival in Spain the name had been changed.

The agents analyzed the victim’s social environment, which was very active due to the use of social networks.

Thanks to the inspection of their mobile devices they verified that on the night of February 22 he had a date with another man, through the Grindr application.

The building’s security cameras, which were reviewed by investigators, focused the investigation on a suspect. The face of this man appeared as a friend in the social networks of the deceased.

The alleged murderer was a young Argentine, 26, who was in Madrid studying acting.

Yet one day after the crime he fled by plane to Peru and from there he moved to Argentina, where he has been hidden with an international arrest warrant.

The investigators have analyzed his profiles on social networks and that of his relatives, thanks to which they managed to locate him in a small town, La Bombilla, in San Miguel de Tucúman.

From the photos on his social profiles, the agents verified that he frequented a cafeteria in that town and the information was provided to the Argentine Police, who arrested the alleged murderer, Julián O., last night.

Investigators collected DNA from the detainee’s home and compared it with the remains found at the crime scene. The result was positive.

It was the Group V of Homicides of the Madrid Police Headquarters who carried out the investigation, which has had the impulse of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Community of Madrid, which has collaborated at all times with the progress of the investigations.