11/24/2021 at 21:38 CET

The most open Davis Cup, without a clear favorite, with flashy rackets and also significant losses, bursts into the calendar again after the stoppage caused by the pandemic, with the public once again in the stands of Madrid, the center of the event, and Turin, one of the sub-offices, but without spectators in the other, in Innsbruck, once again subjected to the growth of the covid in Austria.

The most important team tournament reaches its 109th edition, the second with the innovative format that began in 2019, concentrated in a final phase and also Madrid as the main stage and which two seasons ago crowned Spain as champion. These are the groups and players that will defend each country.

Group A

Spain

Pablo Carreño

Albert Ramos

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image

Feliciano lopez

Marcel granollers

Captain: Sergi Bruguera

Russian Tennis Federation

Daniil Medvedev

Andrey rublev

Aslan karatsev

Karen khachanov

Evgeny donskoy

Captain: Shamil Tarpischev

Ecuador

Emilio gomez

Roberto Quiroz

Diego Hidalgo

Gonzalo escobar

Cayetano March

Captain: Raul Viver

B Group

Canada

Vasek Pospisil

Brayden schnur

Peter polansky

Steven Ten

Captain: Frank Dancevic

Kazakhstan

Alexander Bublik

Mikhail Kukushkin

Dmitry popko

Aleksandr Nedovyesov

Andrey Golubev

Captain: Yuriy Schukin

Sweden

Mikael Ymer

Elias ymer

Jonathan Mridha

André Göransson

Captain: Robin Soderling

Group C

France

Arthur Rinderknech

Richard Gasquet

Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Nicolas Mahut

Adrian mannarino

Gaston hugo

Captain: Sébastien Grosjean

* The day before the start of the competition they must designate only five.

Britain

Cameron norrie

Daniel evans

Joseph salisbury

Neal skupski

Tom broady

Captain: Leon Smith

Czech Republic

Jiri vesely

Tomas Machac

Zdenek Kolar

Jiri lehecka

Lukas rosol

Captain: Jaroslav Navratil

Group D

Croatia

Marin cilic

Borna Coric

Borna gojo

Nikola Mektic

Mate Pavic

Captain: Vedran Martic

Australia

Alex de Minaur

John millman

Alex Bolt

Alexei Popyrin

John peers

Captain: Lleyton Hewitt

Hungary

Marton fucsovics

Attila Balazs

Zsombor Piros

Fabian Marozsan

Mate Valkusz

Captain: Gavor Köves

Group E

USA

Reilly opelka

John isner

Taylor fritz

Jack sock

Rajeev ram

Captain: Mardy Fish

Italy

Jannik Sinner

Lorenzo Sonego

Fabio Fognini

Lorenzo Musetti

Simone bolelli

Captain: Filippo Volandri

Colombia

Daniel Galán

Nicolas Mejia

Juan Sebastian Cabal

Robert Farah

Captain: Alejandro Falla

Group F

Serbia

Novak Djokovic

Filip Krajinovic

Dusan Lajovic

Nikola Cacic

Miomir kecmanovic

Captain: Victor Troicki

Germany

Jan-Lennard Struff

Dominik Koepfer

Peter Gojowczyk

Kevin Krawietz

Tim Puetz

Captain: Michael Kohlmann

Austria

Dennis Novak

Jurij Rodionov

Gerald melzer

Oliver marach

Philipp oswald

Captain: Stefan Koubek