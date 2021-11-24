11/24/2021 at 21:38 CET
The most open Davis Cup, without a clear favorite, with flashy rackets and also significant losses, bursts into the calendar again after the stoppage caused by the pandemic, with the public once again in the stands of Madrid, the center of the event, and Turin, one of the sub-offices, but without spectators in the other, in Innsbruck, once again subjected to the growth of the covid in Austria.
The most important team tournament reaches its 109th edition, the second with the innovative format that began in 2019, concentrated in a final phase and also Madrid as the main stage and which two seasons ago crowned Spain as champion. These are the groups and players that will defend each country.
Group A
Spain
Pablo Carreño
Albert Ramos
Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image
Feliciano lopez
Marcel granollers
Captain: Sergi Bruguera
Russian Tennis Federation
Daniil Medvedev
Andrey rublev
Aslan karatsev
Karen khachanov
Evgeny donskoy
Captain: Shamil Tarpischev
Ecuador
Emilio gomez
Roberto Quiroz
Diego Hidalgo
Gonzalo escobar
Cayetano March
Captain: Raul Viver
B Group
Canada
Vasek Pospisil
Brayden schnur
Peter polansky
Steven Ten
Captain: Frank Dancevic
Kazakhstan
Alexander Bublik
Mikhail Kukushkin
Dmitry popko
Aleksandr Nedovyesov
Andrey Golubev
Captain: Yuriy Schukin
Sweden
Mikael Ymer
Elias ymer
Jonathan Mridha
André Göransson
Captain: Robin Soderling
Group C
France
Arthur Rinderknech
Richard Gasquet
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
Nicolas Mahut
Adrian mannarino
Gaston hugo
Captain: Sébastien Grosjean
* The day before the start of the competition they must designate only five.
Britain
Cameron norrie
Daniel evans
Joseph salisbury
Neal skupski
Tom broady
Captain: Leon Smith
Czech Republic
Jiri vesely
Tomas Machac
Zdenek Kolar
Jiri lehecka
Lukas rosol
Captain: Jaroslav Navratil
Group D
Croatia
Marin cilic
Borna Coric
Borna gojo
Nikola Mektic
Mate Pavic
Captain: Vedran Martic
Australia
Alex de Minaur
John millman
Alex Bolt
Alexei Popyrin
John peers
Captain: Lleyton Hewitt
Hungary
Marton fucsovics
Attila Balazs
Zsombor Piros
Fabian Marozsan
Mate Valkusz
Captain: Gavor Köves
Group E
USA
Reilly opelka
John isner
Taylor fritz
Jack sock
Rajeev ram
Captain: Mardy Fish
Italy
Jannik Sinner
Lorenzo Sonego
Fabio Fognini
Lorenzo Musetti
Simone bolelli
Captain: Filippo Volandri
Colombia
Daniel Galán
Nicolas Mejia
Juan Sebastian Cabal
Robert Farah
Captain: Alejandro Falla
Group F
Serbia
Novak Djokovic
Filip Krajinovic
Dusan Lajovic
Nikola Cacic
Miomir kecmanovic
Captain: Victor Troicki
Germany
Jan-Lennard Struff
Dominik Koepfer
Peter Gojowczyk
Kevin Krawietz
Tim Puetz
Captain: Michael Kohlmann
Austria
Dennis Novak
Jurij Rodionov
Gerald melzer
Oliver marach
Philipp oswald
Captain: Stefan Koubek