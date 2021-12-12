The town of Mexico has been shocked this Sunday with the death of Vicente Fernandez, one of his greatest idols, at 81 years of age, so immediately important figures of the show have spoken to say goodbye to the ‘Charro from Huentitlán‘, among which appears the popular Firm Group.

The band led by Eduin caz published a few hours ago an image in tribute of the legend of ranchera music, who died after months of fighting for his life admitted to a hospital in Guadalajara.

A few weeks ago, everything seemed that the worst had already passed, because the singer had the opportunity to get out of intensive care after a slight improvement in the airways, but had to return after certain complications.

In the blink of an eye, the health of the ‘King’ began to deteriorate to such a degree that the family arrived at the hospital and it was the early morning of December 12 when one of the most important musical legacies in Mexico ended.

Grupo Firme says goodbye to Vicente Fernández

Among the mourners who mourn the loss of the charro is this group of regional Mexican music, which has undoubtedly been influenced by the style and legacy of the patriarch of the Fernandez dynasty.

That is why through their stories of Instagram, the band published an emotional image in honor of the Charro from Huentitlán.

“A great Mexican who put the name of Mexico in style”, You can read the image in which an illustration of Vicente appears.

“May the King live forever through his songs,” adds the postcard.

Of course, the popular group is not the only one that has said goodbye to the charro, as characters from the world of politics such as the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador; the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum; the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramirez; and the chancellor Marcelo Ebrard They have shown their respect to the Fernández family.

While on the side of the famous, bright Star, Roberto Palazuelos, Florinda Meza, Eduardo Spain, Erika Buenfil, Marisol González, Yuri, Alejandra Guzmán, Lupita D’Alessio and more say goodbye to the “Charro de Huentitán”.

Also international figures such as Ricardo Montaner, Gloria Estefan, Juanes, Maluma, Alejandro Sanz, Ricky Martin, Marc Anthony, among others.

