Firm Group is one of the favorite bands of the public and although many like to dedicate songs when they are in love there are others who, in the distance, love to sing songs for their former partners. It is precisely for this reason that the group headed by Eduin caz gained so much fame.

Then we leave you five of the best songs from Firm Group to dedicate to your ex, secretly, remember that when a relationship ends for any circumstance it is better to keep the distance and refrain from calling your ex love, especially if it is in a drunkenness.

These songs have thousands of digital reproductions and Eudin’s favorites, including one that turned gold with the intervention of Firm Group and that he had no success with 50 caliber. Here is the complete list:

Love was not for me

This song it’s a cover of 50 caliber that became a hit thanks to Firm Group, the cover video already has 214 million of visits and is one of the inevitable in the presentations of the group.

Here is a bit of the lyrics and the VIDEO that went viral on social networks.

Last night they asked me: What happened to your love? And I answered the net, I bring fights with Cupid. Love was not for me, love was not for me, for me the pisto and the corridos.

I know alcohol hurts me, but I already forgave him

I’m not coming back to you

Firm Group makes a duet with Lenin Ramirez in one of the songs that most attracts the attention of the fans.

What does it feel like to be happy only when you drink? Do not fill that void because it is only mine, that is why they abandon you and it has always been that way what I want, I get it.

To your name I raise my glass because I will sleep with another and you will dream of me.

Here is the official YouTube VIDEO:

I miss you more and more

The song is a collaboration of Firm Group with Luis Alfonso Partida The Yaki, one of the duets that the fans of both exponents of the regional music.

Here is the VIDEO that has more than 116 million 081 thousand 467 views:

Already get over me

Already get over me is one of the best known songs of Firm Group and it is enough with a search in Google for the song to appear in the first page, even before the grouping information. Here’s a bit of the lyrics:

What part do you not understand when I say no? The N or the O? Your time is up, I swear that I no longer want to see you if I already blocked you from all sides, I don’t know how you keep thinking that you have me at your feet

This song is the favorite of Hispanic radio. Here the VIDEO:

You decide

A song in collaboration between Firm Group, Band La Sinaloense By Alex Ojeda. It was in 2019 when it became famous and then we leave you the lyrics.

Decide, I’m tired of pretending, I understand you if you want to go on your way without me; I have watered it in lying.

You decide, I am ashamed and to ask your forgiveness, I have damaged your heart by betraying you, my love.

