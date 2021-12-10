. Everything you need to know about Telemundo’s special broadcast for the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe 2021.

Telemundo once again commemorates the traditional celebration of La Guadalupana with the special “Celebrating the Virgin of Guadalupe”, this Saturday, December 11 at 12 midnight Eastern Time.

From the esplanade of the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Jessica Carrilo and Mariana Seoane and they present the traditional evening in a special that features musical stars such as Julion Alvarez; the finalist of La Casa de los Famosos, Cristina Eustace; Maribel guard duet with his son Julián Figueroa; Marisol terraces for the first time as a soloist after his separation from Durango Horoscopes, and the The Addictive Band, who will also join their voices to sing the traditional “Mañanitas”.

The broadcast will feature special segments with moving stories from devotees of the Guadalupana, and will continue with the Mass in honor of the Patroness of the Americas at 1:00 AM, Eastern Time.

What you should know about the special of the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe on Telemundo:

WHEN: Saturday, December 11, 2021

HOUR: 12 midnight Eastern Time.

CHANNEL: Telemundo, check your local programming guide

PRESENTERS: Jessica Carrilo and Mariana Seoane.

PLACE OF THE SPECIAL TELEMUNDO TRANSMISSION: The transmission will be carried out completely live from the Basilica of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico City.

GUEST ARTISTS: Julión Alvarez, Cristina Eustace, Maribel Guardia, Julián Figueroa, Marisol Terrazas and Banda La Adictiva.

HOW TO WATCH IT LIVE: Viewers can tune in to Telemundo live, through the Telemundo app (available on the Google Play Store and Apple Store).

Learn about the history of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico

According to Mission Santaines, the Virgin Mary was revealed to Saint Juan Diego in the 16th century near Mexico City in Mexico, and this apparition became known as the Virgin of Guadalupe.

The religious web portal went on to review that Juan Diego saw an apparition of the Virgin on the hill of Tepeyac, on December 9, 1531, the day of the feast of the Immaculate Conception in the Spanish Empire during that time. After a request to prove her identity, the Virgin asked Juan Diego to collect the roses (which were neither native to the area or in season) that were growing on the hill and take them to the archbishop.

Juan Diego did so and put the roses on his tilma (or cape). In opening the tilma to reveal the miraculous roses to the archbishop, instead, there was something even more miraculous present on the tilma – an image of the Virgin Mary.

In the image of the Virgin, she wears traditional Aztec royal garments and a black sash around her waist, indicating the pregnancy in the Aztec culture to which she was revealed.

Annually, thousands of parishioners gather at the Basilica of the Virgin of Guadalupe to thank him for each of the miracles he has granted, both to them and to their loved ones.

