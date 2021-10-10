In a post-credits scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82%, fans had a brief preview of Adam Warlock, a character created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby who first appeared in the Fantastic Four comics in 1967. The most famous version is visually faithful to a redesign by Jim Starlin , and it is very likely that this will be the one we see in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Now, a rumor seems to confirm the actor who will give life to the character, it is Will Poulter, known for his participation in the films Maze Runner – Run or Die – 65%, Revenant: The Revenant – 82%, Midsommar: Terror Doesn’t Wait For The Night – 98% and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch – 80%. The report comes from The Cosmic Circus (via Comic Book), according to the site, his sources revealed to him that discussions are taking place suggesting the casting of Poulter as Adam Warlock.

In the past, when a rumor spread that Zac Efron was being considered for the role, director James Gunn denied it on Twitter, but has so far not denied that of Will poulter. Who knows what he will answer when someone tags him on the social network with the news of this alleged casting.

In Comic Book they point out that Poulter left the Lord of the Rings series in early 2020 due to scheduling conflicts, and since the Amazon series was renewed for a second season, his departure from the project could be the consequence of already having I’ve been in talks with Marvel Studios for a long time. For now, it only remains to speculate, as it is still very early, but Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 production will begin in November and then official news will begin to emerge.

Also read: James Gunn recommends eating less meat and eating more insects

Originally the third installment of the saga would arrive much earlier, but in 2018 a series of controversial tweets from James Gunn prompted Disney to fire him, and before they could back down on their decision, Warner Bros. had already hired him to direct The Suicide Squad – 91%, a film that was released this year and was very well received by critics and fans.

In addition to the Guardians of the Galaxy, who are the cosmic superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we will soon have a new team of cosmic heroes in Eternals, a film that opens in November and that will show more of the Celestials, those gigantic beings of great power that appeared in a video of The Collector in Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%. We also saw a Celestial skull in Knowhere, which appears in Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War – 79%.

In the comics, the Celestials had an ancestral history with the human race and were responsible for the creation of mutants, but in the Marvel Cinematic Universe the lore is different and when the stories from the comics are adapted they usually vary, so we’re not sure what role the Celestials will play. It is also not known if we will see more of them in future movies, but it would be an interesting topic. Star-Lord, one of the protagonists of Guardians of the Galaxy, was half Celestial, since he descended from Ego, the Living Planet, which in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was turned into one of the Celestials, although in the comics he was an entity different.

James Gunn said on several occasions that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It will be his goodbye to the franchise, but he has also shared ideas of what he would like to do for Marvel, such as a series focused on the Ravagers. He is currently eager to introduce us to the series of Peacemaker, a villain appeared in Suicide squad, which will premiere on HBO Max. There are many reasons to be excited about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as well as possible projects that Gunn undertakes with Marvel Studios or DC Comics.

Don’t leave without reading: DC projects that James Gunn should direct