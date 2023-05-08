Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn gives us the perfect first trilogy of the MCU [FW Opinión]

We have seen Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and we have to talk about the relevance of the achievement that this premiere represents, at a point where the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) It is not going through its best moment.

The world was another. It was the month of May 2017 when Marvel Studios gave us Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, a film that was misunderstood by many at the time who demanded more of what they saw in the first film, but which over time took its fair relevance and weight to the MCU.

Because, above all things. James Gunn’s trilogy has given us a key lesson in consistency and determination. Something that the rest of the tapes of the current phase of this franchise lack.

The second film in this trilogy stuck to its decision to tell a story that would work in parallel as a tribute to the science fiction shows that laid the foundations of Space Opera.

Flash Gordon, Star Trek, Lost in Space and all that long etcetera are reflected in that adventure whose connection for the third part seemed impossible.

But today we discover that James Gunn had everything planned and interconnected from a long time ago.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marks the first perfect trilogy of the MCU

At this point the MCU has some successful trilogies, without room for discussion, but it is also true that some of those tapes are less solid than others.

For example, with Captain America, we have a fast-paced second and third installment that ended up cementing the DNA of Infinity War and Endgame. But the first tape is a bit bland and generic.

With Iron Man the first 2 films are exceptional, but the third film turns its ruthless villain into a clown and decides to become a Christmas Carol.

With Spider-Man there is no doubt that No Way Home reaches the levels of genius that we live with Endgame, but the second film has neither head nor tail and is perfectly forgettable.

Thor and Ant-Man aren’t even worth commenting on and what ended up happening to those faded franchises. Instead Guardians of the Galaxy is the brilliant exception to the rule.

Underpinned by some parallel scenes in Thor: Love and Thunder, plus the Holiday Special, vol. 3 of this adventure presents us with a round, solid closure, full of action, drama and plenty of emotions.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a lesson in second chances

Image: MCU | NO DIRECT SPOILERS: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the final round of a legendary saga. A great goodbye letter from James Gunn to the MCU.

The clarity with which James Gunn illustrates the intention of his story is striking. On the one hand, he explicitly tells us that the axis and core spirit of this saga has always been Rocket Raccoon and the way in which he influences the rest of the characters.

At the same time, it gives us an endearing story about second chances, to redeem ourselves and find a sense of plenitude, balance and redemption for all our past mistakes.

In the plot of this two and a half hour film (which, thanks to its pacing, feels much shorter) we see how each of the characters completes their odyssey, their hero’s path, to reach an admirable individual conclusion.

All seasoned by impressive visual sequences and an exceptional soundtrack, as good as Volume 1 or possibly better.

We also highlight the curious but pleasant decision by James Gunn to pay tributes and nods, in sequences, frames or parliaments, to other works of contemporary popular culture.

With an unlikely selection of works that goes through Toy Story, Firefly, Star Wars, Star Trek, The Lion King, Among Us, Die Hard, The Simpsons and even Tusk.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wherever you look at it is a visual delight and fully justifies living the experience in a movie theater, unlike the rest of the recent MCU films.