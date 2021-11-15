Filming for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 began several days ago and fans are eager to know the final result. James Gunn shared an image with his cast on November 8, however, he did not add a fundamental member of the adventure: Sylvester Stallone. Through his profile on Instagram, the 75-year-old actor shared a photograph of his outfit in the new film, his followers are completely delighted.

Stallone joined the MCU in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82% as Stakar Ogord, a member of the Ravagers. Of course James Gunn wasn’t about to miss out on working with the respected actor and now he’s bringing him back for the third installment in the Marvel franchise. The two also teamed up on The Suicide Squad – 91%, released this year, Gunn as director and Stallone as King Shark. Now we have the first look at the return of Ogord and his gear, here the recent post:

Yes, what is coming down the road? Keep your guard up! # GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was delayed for a long time due to friction between James Gunn and The Walt Disney Company. Recall that the filmmaker was fired in the summer of 2018 for a scandal on Twitter and shortly after Warner Bros. hired him to be in charge of The Suicide Squad. Kevin Feige realized that there could not be a third of the Guardians without James and brought it back. The script was written a long time ago and is currently being captured in front of the cameras.

So far no details have been revealed about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 but it is obvious that we will see the gang reunited, in addition, they are joined by Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, a character who was announced since the third installment and who now comes to be a vital part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. James Gunn he intends to close the story of the Guardians with this tape, but that is yet to be discovered; remember that Marvel Studios is a huge saga and does not get rid of important characters easily.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 It was released in 2017, that is, four years have passed and we still do not have a new movie. The dismissal of Gunn and the coronavirus pandemic generated severe delays in the schedule, but things are already returning to normal and very soon we will enjoy the new adventures of the team. The Christmas special will premiere in December 2022 and the third part on May 23, 2023.

The next movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Spider-Man: No Road Home, a long-awaited adventure by Spider-Man fans that has everyone on the edge of their seat, all thanks to rumors, speculation and leaks that have taken a presence in recent days. Although Sony and Marvel Studios have not confirmed the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as the Spider-Men of their respective franchises, the public is confident that we will see them jump into action alongside the incarnation of Tom Holland and that the Spider -Verse will finally come true after many years of theories.

Marvel Studios has started a completely new stage this 2021 and has every intention of exploiting the multiverse to the last consequences. This narrative resource is literally infinite and the company can do and undo whatever it wants; we just hope it offers quality adventures alongside our favorite characters.

