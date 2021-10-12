Fans of James Gunn and Marvel Studios continue to wait for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a film that was swept away by the inclemencies of the pandemic and friction between the filmmaker and The Walt Disney Company. But the project is still underway and today something that has been suspected for days is confirmed. Through Deadline it is confirmed that Will Poulter will play Adam Warlock, a famous comic book superhero who will finally have his introduction to the MCU. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

So far no details have been revealed about the plot of the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3However, much will be related to the arrival of Adam Warlock to the MCU. Let us remember that in the post-credits scene of the second film mention is made of his birth: “It is the new step in evolution, more powerful, more beautiful, more capable of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy. I think I’ll call him Adam. ” This was, without a doubt, a huge reveal for fans of the film, but over time it has become a delayed surprise that impedes the development of a good part of the MCU.

But the wait to find out who will play Adam Warlock is over. Deadline’s report confirms Will poulter, a 28-year-old English actor, as the character’s interpreter. In the past we heard endless rumors about the actors who would be taking the role, highlighting Zac Efron and even Keanu Reeves as the favorites. Poulter is known for his work in films such as The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader – 50%, Maze Runner – Run or Die – 65%, Revenant: The Revenant – 82% and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch – 80%.

Deadline argues that James Gunn and Marvel Studios began looking for the Adam Warlock actor in August, and boy did they take their time in the effort. Will poulter He appeared in the offices with other actors for the auditions, but finally it was he who got the role and very soon we will see him shine in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Will it give the main heroes a lot of trouble? Fans hope that he will achieve a very special role in the future events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he was sorely lacking in the events related to the Infinity Stones.

We all know that James Gunn did an excellent job with both movies of Guardians of the Galaxy, garnering not only the respect of Marvel Studios, but also the most skeptical viewers. The director has proven his abilities against superhero cinema and will soon arrive with the third installment of his franchise at Marvel Studios to perhaps close a process consisting of several years with a flourish.

The new films and series from Marvel Studios have been subjected to the circumstances of the current world, the pandemic and its consequences, but they are not the only ones. Other comic book characters with adaptations on the big screen have also been affected, such is the case of Sony and its products, not to mention the other minor Hollywood productions that generate less impact. Luckily, things are slowly getting back on track and we’ve already seen some 2021 releases turning into surprising global blockbusters.

According to official information from Marvel Studios, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It will hit theaters on May 5, 2023. MCU fans will have to wait a long time to see Adam Warlock in action.

