01/01/2022 at 18:10 CET

.

Manchester City’s coach, the Spaniard Pep Guardiola, acknowledged that Arsenal was better at the Emirates Stadium that his team that achieved victory in added time with a goal from Spanish Rodri Hernández.

The City coach highlighted the numerous absences and the fatigue that his players drag. Still, lHe won the eleventh consecutive victory that accentuates his dominance in the Premier.

“Arsenal were better. We are facing a team that in the final stretch of the year has struggled to be among the top four. They also had six or seven days since they played the last game. We, however, had only two and a half days, “he recalled.

“We have returned to play and we had no energy. That is why we tried to put one more player in the middle of the field,” explained the Spanish coach.

“Winning eleven games in a row is great right now. But every time I looked at the bench I saw that we had four players from the academy, there were no more,” Guardiola said. “We have had many injuries and in this period we were mentally and physically tired. Sometimes it is our turn.”

Follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

Guardiola insisted that coming out with the Emirates’ three points was a difficult task. “It was difficult because we had no energy, we tried and in the second half the game changed, the penalty, Aké’s action, the expulsion, “said the City coach who played the last half hour against ten players for the red card seen by the Brazilian Arsenal defender Gabriel.

The Manchester City manager acknowledged that luck “sometimes is on your side, sometimes not. At the same time, we know how much it means to win here at the Emirates. ”