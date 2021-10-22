10/22/2021 at 3:31 PM CEST

Pep Guardiola did not hesitate to show his support for Steve Bruce, days after the English technician was fired from Newcastle. “Steve is an exceptional gentleman. He has always treated me spectacularly, and I wish him the best in his career. I would tell you not to listen to or read the press much now, he himself knows that many of the comments are rubbish & rdquor;Guardiola stressed.

His Manchester City visits this Saturday to the surprising Brighton, fourth place in the Premier League. The ‘seagulls’ beat the celestial in the final stretch of last season, in a game that left a hook after the final whistle between Pep and Graham Potter. The Brighton coach apologized at his press conference, while the Catalan ruled that “there is no spirit of revenge & rdquor; in his team and that tomorrow he will greet his counterpart. These were the phrases of Pep Guardiola at a press conference.

Fan attacked in Bruges

Hopefully the fan who was attacked is getting better. Obviously everyone in this club wishes him the best, from Khaldoon, through me to every worker in the sports city. We hope to see you soon in the stands, both at home and at home & rdquor;

On the firing of Steve Bruce

“Steve is an exceptional gentleman. He has always treated me spectacularly, and I wish him the best in his career. I would tell him not to listen to or read the press much now, he himself knows that a lot of the comments are rubbish & rdquor;

“I saw the comments made by your players, that of Saint-Maximin & mldr; The opinion of the locker room people is what matters to me, and it reflects the type of person Steve Bruce is. I’m sure he will go back to training at some point and I will wish him the best & rdquor;

About Brighton

“Are they the most tagged team? I have not mentioned it to my players. I never mention it, this is what the referees will be for. I know perfectly the game that we are going to find, and my footballers too. There is no spirit of revenge & rdquor;

“I enjoy watching Brighton, they are an excellent team. Last season when we played against them we were already champions, we played to prepare for the Champions League final. It will be a very different game & rdquor;

Criticism of the coaches

“They criticize us a lot, more than most of society, and only because we did not win games. Simple as this. They treat me well when I win, and badly when I lose. It is so. I love this profession, I really like it. But I try not to pay any attention to the noise that there is & rdquor;

“I know as a coach that the success we have had I have not done. We have done it from the CEO of the club, its workers, the staff and the technical team that we have & mldr; success is because we’ve done all of these & rdquor;

“We are in a society that always wants a person in charge. For better and for worse. Point out someone and let them be the explanation for everything. Perhaps it is difficult to understand, but football is collective. Never in my life have I thought that I have won a match. I win them because my colleagues have helped me, from my position I try to do my best to achieve it & rdquor;