12/06/2021 at 15:24 CET

The Manchester City has already done the homework in the Champions, ranked first in the group after their last win against Paris Saint-Germain. Guardiola’s men will face RB Leipzig in the last day, and they will do it with five players from the subsidiary in the call, and several rotations expected in the eleven.

At the pre-match press conference, Pep Guardiola He was asked about his next rival in general and one of his big stars in particular: Dani Olmo. The Spanish footballer had been linked in the past as a possible City signing. The Catalan coach denied that Olmo is currently in his future plans.

“We are not interested in Dani Olmo. That being said, I have to say that he is an exceptional footballer. Very good. I admire that he had the courage to leave Barcelona and go to Croatia to develop his talent, and now he is playing in Leipzig & rdquor ;, Guardiola said.

Regarding the rotations, Pep confirmed that De Bruyne will start for the first time after having overcome Covid-19: We know that it is important that you win minutes. When he tested positive he was getting back to his best form. This was a setback, and we know that when you’ve passed the virus, the next few days you feel a bit empty. This Tuesday Kevin will start, we will see how many minutes he can play & rdquor ;.

City will be one of the four Premier League teams that have reached the last 16 as group winners, one more proof that the English league could take over from the European dominance shown by La Liga in the past: “The Spanish League dominated for a decade, the Premier has less & mldr; so you have to wait. But it is evidence that in recent years English clubs have done a great job reaching the final rounds. That United, Liverpool, Chelsea and us go through as first is a great sign & rdquor ;.

RB Leipzig – Manchester City will be played this Tuesday starting at 6:45 p.m. behind closed doors. “The game is played behind closed doors because the situation in the country is not good. We must all learn that this problem is still here. We must follow their guidelines and respect all measures & rdquor ;, Guardiola said.