12/10/2021 at 2:57 PM CET

The name of Erling haaland arrived at the press room of the Manchester City. Pep Guardiola was asked about the forward’s future, minutes after Mino Raiola confirmed on Sport1 that the ‘sky blues’ are on the list of candidate clubs to sign the Norwegian next summer.

Pep, for his part, refused to give any clues: “Haaland? Next question. Don’t ask me about this because I’m not going to answer & rdquor ;. The one from Santpedor warned weeks ago that he would not enter into discussions about possible signings in the press room, and he remained true to his word with the case of the Norwegian.

The Manchester City receive this Saturday at Wolverhampton (1:30 p.m., DAZN) in the game that will open Saturday’s football day in the Premier League. Guardiola praised his next opponent, confirmed that Foden will be doubtful until the last minute and also spoke about playing during the Christmas period. These were his most outstanding phrases at a press conference

Foden discomfort: “The ideal scenario when you have an ankle injury is to have 2 months to recover, but when you have so many games & mldr; Phil still has some discomforts, but every day he plays he feels better. Knowing you, you will want to be available for the game. He will command and make the decision & rdquor;

About Wolverhampton: “In 15 games they have scored 12 goals but have only conceded 13. They are very stable. I think they have played more between the lines than in previous years, it has always been tough to face the Wolves and I don’t think tomorrow will be an exception. They are having an excellent season, but at the same time I think we are in a good position to continue our streak & rdquor;

About the Christmas period: “I like to play at Christmas. It is tradition here, I like to respect it. My words won’t change anything. We only ask and pray that our players remain injury free & rdquor;