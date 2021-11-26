11/26/2021 at 4:28 PM CET

Pep Guardiola He appeared at a press conference days after the brilliant victory of his Manchester City against PSG. The ‘citizens’ will receive West Ham this weekend in the Premier, with Santpedor happy with Sterling’s performance. The English winger has scored two goals in the last two games, and appears to be regaining his level weeks after rumors of a possible departure for Barça grew.

“It has been absolutely key in what we have done these years here. But at the same time we know that it can improve. The last performances are one more step to return to his best form & rdquor ;, Guardiola declared at a press conference.

He also spoke about the possible signing of Ralf Rangnick by Manchester United and the status of his injuries, including Foden, Grealish and De Bruyne. These were his most outstanding phrases at a press conference

Hangover of the match vs PSG

“Now the Premier is a different competition. We are delighted to be in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Now this allows us to be focused on the Premier until February & rdquor;

“The four teams in the Premier are in the eighth of the Champions League, they have all done incredibly well this season. This is the level we have & rdquor;

Rangnick to United

“I don’t know Rangnick very much personally. We have spoken on the phone once, I met him one day. His work speaks highly of him, I know he did a great job with Red Bull & rdquor;

“If I had to talk about all the coaches who have played for Manchester United & mldr; I would still be here for three hours. We have to take a nap this afternoon! When it’s official we can talk about the new coach. For now, Michael Carrick is the coach and we will respect him & rdquor;

The Raheem Sterling moment

“It helps us a lot, there is no doubt about this. For forwards and wingers it is important to score goals and give assists. It has been absolutely key in what we have done these years here. But at the same time we know that it can improve. The latest performances are one more step to return to his best form & rdquor;

“You can’t imagine how difficult it is for talented players to be just as creative every three days. It’s incredibly difficult & rdquor;

“When a player is one day not at his best level, I do not automatically think that he has lost his level. It does not work like that. Sometimes it is to go back to the bases and from there to start again, this has been the case of Raheem, but he is the same footballer & rdquor;

Situation of the injured

“Foden and Grealish are doing individual training. They are better, but let’s see how we are. We will not take risks. The last game against PSG we were just 15 players, with the help of Palmer and McAtee. We are going to need you all & rdquor;

“De Bruyne is a little tired, without taste & mldr; a bit with all the symptoms that we know of Covid-19. Hopefully the whole process passes. In a few days another test will be done and if it is negative, he will return to the & rdquor; team.