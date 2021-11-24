11/23/2021 at 23:59 CET

The worst thing for PSG is that the situation in the group does not allow them to be distracted. If he loses at the Etihad and wins at Bruges, the classification will still have to be played on the last day against the Belgians. They imagine? The monumental galactic team created at the stroke of a checkbook with Messi, Ramos, Wijnaldum, Achraf and Donnarumma suffering until the final moment to pass the group stage. Well, it can happen. It can perfectly happen (tie is paid 4.5 to 1).

In memory is the Champions League semi-final tie last year in which Guardiola clearly beat Pochettino (The opposite of what had happened three seasons ago when the Argentine led Tottenham). City is more done than PSG, it continues to be this season. Guardiola is also more done than Pochettino. The difference between one and the other resides precisely in the technicians (less than 2.5 goals are paid 2.3 to 1).

To be consistently among the best in Europe requires a process in the squad and on the bench that City carried out before PSG. Erikson, Hughes, Mancini and Pellegrini preceded Guardiola when the club was already on a clear line of growth. Until he hit the key and obtained the greatness to convince Santpedor’s, City sailed with different technicians that led to disappointments of varying degrees.

Zidane, the icing …

At that time PSG is now. Not even Tuchel, a super coach, could command a club with more demands than packaging in the Champions League. What to say about Emery, Blanc, Ancelotti or Kombouaré. Pochettino may also remain at the gates, who is already beginning to be doubted and whose final destination may be Olf Trafford.

Perhaps that guide in the dark is Zidane, who is already spoken of as the Argentine’s successor. Zizou is there for big things, he already showed it in Madrid, and catching the great team of his country is one of them, despite the fact that he is from Marseille and the regional and sporting hatred with those of Paris is already known (both teams score, they do not pay 2.35 to 1).

Scorers, generators

In Paris he has Mbappé, Messi and Neymar, with what it entails and means. Not another billionaire club like City has managed to put together a forward of that dimension, and has entrusted everything to good-standing midfielders who are in tune with Guardiola’s ideas (Grealish, Bernardo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden …). Teams rise from defense and stay from midfield. Therein lies another big difference with the Parisians, lacking in play but over punching (Sterling brand is paid 2.5 to 1).

The fact is that PSG is a sticker album, something like a living museum with players who have marked or will mark an era. To function as a team, better not to mention it. He remembers the City of a few years ago so much that a comparison and an analysis can be made of how much time he has left to hatch and finally be a European elite. The two have lost the final in the last finals. It costs a lot to tear down the wall of the Champions League record. With Guardiola, yes, it seems easier than with Pochettino …

