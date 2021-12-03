12/03/2021 at 15:44 CET

Pep Guardiola He has no doubts that the best player in the Premier League is on his squad. “Between the best? The best. Bernardo silva is right now the best & rdquor ;, sentenced Pep after the Portuguese scored a great goal against Aston Villa. On Friday, again at a press conference, he was asked again about the level of his midfielder.

“Look at Bernardo’s games. This is the best advice I can give you, and you will see why it is the best. Watch the games against Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United & mldr; & rdquor ;, Guardiola said.

its Manchester City will visit Watford this Saturday (6:30 p.m., DAZN), already freed from most of the troubles they had in the infirmary. “Except Ferran Torres, the rest of the staff is ready to travel to London & rdquor;, confirmed Pep, something that means that Gündogan, Stones, Walker, Laporte and De Bruyne will return to the call.

Follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

Guardiola He was also the protagonist of the day for his nomination for Coach of the Month in the Premier. An acknowledgment that he shared with Bernardo Silva, Cancelo and Rodri, nominated for Player of the Month. However, the one from Santpedor prefers not to pay much attention to the issue: “The individual awards are good in terms of communication, of the show & mldr; But before they did not exist and soccer was also played and we were doing well. I’m going to tell you a secret: nominations for these awards usually include the winners. Not the best, but those who end up winning by collective work & rdquor; .