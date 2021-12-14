12/14/2021 at 00:20 CET

betfair

The City has put the direct in the Premier and already leads the table. The ‘citizen’ team is advancing steadily thanks to the style and continuity offered by the Guardiola project. It is no longer just the pretty team from the first seasons; He has long had a competitive profile that makes him a favorite in all the tournaments he plays. The Premier has become its main territoryAs well as the Champions League resists him, the English league is his favorite preserve.

Guardiola was adapting well to the style of English football, even always starting from an unquestionable handling of the ball. But that permanent round trip that characterizes the Premier has also made it change towards it. He signed powerful centrals and full-backs physically, he even opted for Rodrigo as a midfielder to govern from football, but also from packaging. Even the steering wheels (De Bruyne, Ziyech, Bernardo …) are deeper and more vertical than they always were for Pep

Merit of Leeds

It seems that vertigo has also been installed in Guardiola's teams. This factor was brought as standard by the Santpedor coach due to the influence that Bielsa has exerted on him. A teacher for many, the Fool has transmitted an energy with and without the ball to his teams that several of his disciples have taken to the extreme. Guardiola had little of that in Spain and Germany, but more in England. And precisely there, in such an illustrious setting, the person who transferred those ideas is measured

It happens many times that the teacher is surpassed by his followers. It has happened with Bielsa. His influence on some of the best coaches in the world is total, and yet he has not been able to have the same success as them. He managed to go very far in Europe with Athletic and it was in England with Leeds where he found a project that comforted him. He promoted him a couple of seasons ago after a previous failed attempt and in the Premier he has managed well. This year he is suffering more. The team does not defend adequately and some injuries have cost them dearly. Kalvin Phillips', an invention of his, is especially tough, as is Bamford's

Template difference

In this way, fishing in the Etihad is a difficult task for his Leeds. It is true that City will not be able to count on Cancelo, Foden and Ferran, but Guardiola’s squad is so wide that his alternatives to create eleven guarantees are immense. That is another of the differences between Bielsa and the rest of the coaches on whom he left an influence: perhaps he has never had the players to carry out his ideas. Or maybe the others did have them and they improved what was suspected in the Fool’s head.