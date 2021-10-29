At less than 30 years old, Guaynaa, whose real name is Jean Carlos Santiago, has gone as far as he never imagined by becoming one of the most acclaimed artists in the urban genre. From publishing covers of songs on his social networks to stardom, he is now enjoying the release of his first album La República, which is a mixture of everything he learned through his travels and which is released this October 29.

About this exciting chapter in his musical career that is just beginning, the Puerto Rican singer spoke with HELLO! USES, where he spoke about how the good example of his loved ones has put him down to earth, his emotion to highlight the gypsy culture and of course, the woman who inspires him every day, Lele Pons.

Paused to honestly answer questions, secretive and humble, Guaynaa is aware that for him there are two concepts to follow to achieve his professional goals in the difficult and competitive music industry: values ​​and education.

La República is officially his first album consisting of 18 songs and the result of this sound exploration has left him an incredible transformation as a human being. His songs have transcended cultural barriers showing significant consumption in countries such as Vietnam and Slovakia, not to mention Latin America. Don’t miss this interview!

“At the end of the day I believe that values ​​and education take you anywhere and the doors open to you. With dedication, discipline and talent, one reaches certain parts, but education and values ​​are what open the doors for you ”

© HolaFoto: Jesus Cordero | Stylist: Andrea Mártinez | Makeup: Leihla Jamid



How do you feel about the release of your first album, ‘La República’?

I feel very happy. I think it has been quite a reasonable time that we have had to complete this album. There have been several trips, several interactions with different cultures, with different sounds, and the development of friendships, which are reflected in this album and I already feel ready to show this first bit of myself.

What has been the most important lesson that ‘The Republic’ has let you do?

Values ​​and education. I did things here that in my life I imagined I could have done. I have a collaboration with Los Ángeles Azules, I have a collaboration with India Martínez, Eduardo Cabra, who we know is a great producer, of great caliber. At the end of the day I believe that values ​​and education take you anywhere and the doors open to you. With dedication, discipline and talent, one reaches certain parts, but education and values ​​are what open the doors for you.