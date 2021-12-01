The world of TV is like a toss-up, sometimes it works in your favor and sometimes against you, and many times your private life is something that is not known in the least.

And reliable proof of it is the famous host of the Televisa morning, “Hoy”, who in recent days has been singled out by thousands of Internet users for being vulnerable and broken in networks.

Related news

“I have always been silent and endured, I have been accused in many ways without proof. I am a very hurt family mother, a woman, and I feel devastated and very hurt,” she revealed.

The star has exploded in tears against those who have attacked her the most. Photo: IG / galileamontijo

From designer clothes, expensive decorations and even exotic dancer signs, these are some of the events that have marked the career of the famous Guadalajara actress, Galilea Montijo.

Exotic dancer

From the beginning of her acting career, Montijo was accused of having been a “teibolera” in Jalisco, Guadalajara, but the star decided to remain silent until 2010.

It was through a dynamic in the company of Andrea Legarreta, Lucero and the rest of the drivers of “Hoy”, when the star answered the question: “What would you erase from your past?”.

The singer has been criticized from a very young age. Photo: Televisa.

The Mexican was limited to saying that some ex-boyfriends and her painful past as a teibolera, but she herself has revealed that she was only an exotic dancer in the clubs of Guadalajara.

Plastic surgeries

The famous Televisa host has always been characterized as one of the most beautiful women on TV, since her charisma and sympathy led her to participate in various beauty contests from her youth.

However, the Mexican has not been afraid to share that she has made some aesthetic adjustments, but has never specified which ones.

His plastic surgeries are quite notorious. Photo: IG / galileamontijo

“Romance” with former president of Mexico

The famous was always one of the most sought-after actresses on TV, so she has always had romances with some personalities from the world of entertainment and sports.

However, a few years ago, Guadalajara was romantically linked to Enrique Peña Nieto, before he was the president of Mexico, but she was the first to deny the rumors.

The rumors put the politician and the star in the eye of the hurricane. Photo: IG / galileamontijo

Intimate photos online

At some point, it was also mentioned that the singer had posed nude for an adult page, and it was she herself who assured that it was a photomontage.

“That already comes out of everything,” he warned the media a few days ago.

The star has had to deal with her online scandals. Photo: IG / galileamontijo

Friendship with Inés Gómez Mont

The famous ones became very close when Goméz Mont decided to start her career in Televisa, as she did not stop appearing on social networks together in the profiles of both.

It seemed that the so-called “friends” decided to start a slight competition to see who had the best clothing brands, or the most luxurious house, or the most expensive handbags of the European luxury brands.

Brands such as Prada, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel and more were some of the brands that both celebrities boasted on their social networks.

The stars maintained a friendship that seems to have ended. Photo: IG / galileamontijo

However, since the arrest warrant against Inés, “Gali” has separated herself from any activity of the driver despite the great friendship that unites them, and claims to be unaware of the whereabouts of her and her husband.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE