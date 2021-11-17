Does Güero Castro forget Angélica Rivera with Ceci Galliano? | Instagram

José Alberto, “El Güero” Castro would be premiering a new romance, they say, the new owner who occupies the heart of “Angélica Rivera’s ex” is Cecilia Galliano Bye “Seagull“?

The “Mexican producer“, José Alberto” El Güero “Castro and the actress, Cecilia Galliano have started an affair for two months, apparently.

The “ex-husband of Angélica Rivera“, who was also a partner of Angelique Boyer herself, would have now started an affair with Cecilia Galliano, who, in turn, was the wife of Sebastian Rulli, Everything is in the family!

Now him “television producer“, it left everyone with their mouths open and it is that in the middle of his long list of conquests that include the”former first lady of Mexico“, together with the one who procreated three daughters: Renata, Fernada and Regina Castro.

Likewise, there is also the actress of French origin, with whom she worked in productions such as “Teresa” and now the famous Argentine is joining.

“El Güero” Castro who recently collaborated with the 40-year-old actress in the melodrama of The soulless, series starring Livia Brito and José Ron would be very happy with the former host of the program “Sabadazo”, as confirmed by an alleged close friend.

According to an interview with a person close to the couple who confirmed the romance and highlighted: “You have no idea how happy they are.”

The crush would emerge in the middle of the recordings of the recent production directed by the “brother of Verónica Castro“Everything would start as a friendship that later gave way to love, they say.

Although it is known that “El Güero “Castro, is flirtatious by nature, the Televisa producer would have been captivated by the woman who is “Ceci”, so he did not hesitate and began to woo her, says the alleged source: “He asked her out on several occasions until she accepted” , mentions a recent post.

In the same way, the “informant” mentioned that the reasons why they have not announced it is because the production company does not like the fact that “El Güero” has affairs with the actresses he works with, he said in an alleged interview with a well-known magazine with national circulation.

Reason why supposedly, they have barely been seen in recent times, after the production released on July 5 concluded its broadcasts on October 29.

The groupers, groupers, asked them to be prudent, assured the alleged informant.

It was recently that Tvnotas circulated this news which it accompanied with some photos in which they appear together when leaving a restaurant from which they left accompanied by some friends.