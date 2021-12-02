The Naranjeros de Hermosillo They climbed to the top of the standings alongside three other teams in this second round after their resounding 13-3 win over the Aguilas de Mexicali.

Again, as has become customary, the Cubans left their mark on Aztec soil and then we leave their performances.

Felix takes it out twice and Guibert in the defeat of Charros against Águilas

The Charros suffered their first defeat of the week at the hands of the Tomateros de Culiacán with a final score of 8-3 in which two Cubans made themselves felt for their respective teams.

The initialist Felix perez continues to greatly deploy its offensive within the Mexican Arc League of the Pacific and last night he sent two sphericals to the stands of the Tomateros stadium.

And that does not fit. !!! The homers of @ FelixPerez36 are already # 9 in the Liga Arco Mexicana. @elfildeo @elbatealhombro @DmilanFrom @ReynierBatista @golrenier https://t.co/Ok4QBZXIkb – Lázaro Andrés Reyes (@LazaroAnd_Reyes) December 1, 2021

With that performance, the Antillean equalized his personal best and placed himself as the second highest homerun producer in the tournament.

Now Felix He has an offensive average of .286 while his line is at (.366OBP / .541SLU / .907OPS).

The gardener from Santiago Yoelkis Guibert He started the week in great shape by shooting three hits in five turns as well as getting three teammates to tow to increase his average to .314.

The victory in the match corresponded to the opener Manny barreda thanks to his seven-inning performance with just two earned runs allowed and eight strikeouts delivered.

Roel Santos three consecutive games with pair of hits

The gardener from Granma Roel santos continues with great demonstrations in the Aztec days with the Mayos of Novojoa and on the most recent night he was one of the main offensive figures against the Cañeros de los Mochis.

Roel, as usual, was placed at the start of the lineup by the winners and ended the match with a pair of hits in four at-bats to raise his offensive average to .295.

In the last three games, the Niquero native is averaging .461 with four RBIs and a pair of extra-base hits.

Other actions on the day:

– Yadir drake (Algodoneros de Guasave) 4-1 HR, 1CA, 1CI 1SO AVE: .340

– Dariel Alvarez (Charros de Jalisco) 4-1 AVE: .373

– Josuan Hernandez (Cañeros de Los Mochis) 4-1 1CA AVE: .285

– Maikel Highlander (Mayos de Navojoa) 4-0 AVE: .293