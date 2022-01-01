As is usual in any successful company, the beginnings were very different from what they are now. At first they were dedicated to making pots that were sold promotionally by banks or newspapers.

Since then everything has changed a lot. For example, its headquarters in the Valencian town of Quart de Poblet, already occupies more than 50,000 square meters and the products they sell are already more than 700, among which we can find their Conga vacuum cleaners (the star of their catalog) as well as microwaves. , scooters, food processor and much more.

Although for many it is the “Valencian Xiaomi”, that is something that the company does not like very much, but it does represent very well what the status is for those users who are not very experts in their catalog and what the brand means today. in day.

It has developed towards offering a huge number of products, but forgetting its first years as a low-cost brand and making, today, true quality products, maintaining an excellent value for money.

What is its range?

Currently on their website you can see all the ranges in which they are immersed, knowing that their robot vacuum cleaners, their ventilation and heating systems or their specialized appliances in the kitchen are the benchmarks.

Something very interesting are the Promo Packs, which is nothing more than the joint sale of several of its products to, in that way, make prices lower.

You can get packs of two kitchen robots Mambo Cecotec 10090 for only 549 euros, a pack of ForceClima 9050 air conditioner and EnergySilence 530 Power Connected Black standing fan for 269.90 euros or one ExtremeTrack Vibrator treadmill and a PureAroma 550 Connected White Woody humidifier paying 499 euros.

Aspiration

Vacuum robots are undoubtedly the stars of its catalog, the product that made the entire company take a leap in quality, to the point of singing along with the all-powerful Roomba from iRobot.

The good thing is that there are all kinds of ranges with different prices and all of them with a common denominator, the quality both perceived and in its operation, in addition to being accompanied by the latest in technology for this type of device.

Some interesting models can be:

Cecotec Conga 1990 Connected: 149 euros (currently in promotion). Cecotec Conga 3490 Elite: 259 euros. Cecotec Conga 2290 Ultra: 399 euros. Cecotec Conga 7090 IA: 479 euros. Cecotec Conga 9090 IA + Conga Home self-draining base: 699 euros.

Within this world of vacuuming they also have products such as hand, sled, vertical, window cleaners, steam or mattress vacuum cleaners, as well as electric mops, pressure washers and their corresponding spare parts.

In this sense of what aspiration means, they have an extremely large catalog and where the customer has a lot to choose from.

Kitchen

Is impressive all the products that Cecotec has for the kitchen, where GM pots, oil-free fryers, coffee makers, microwaves, wine cellars, rice cookers, meat mincers and induction hobs stand out among many others,

However, the absolute stars are the kitchen robots, which are capable of competing with the best in this segment without a doubt.

Some of the most advisable are:

Cecotec Mambo 6090: 169 euros (in promotion). Cecotec Mambo 10090: 299 euros (on promotion). Cecotec Mambo 12090: 399 euros (on promotion). Cecotec Mambo 12090 Havana: 449 euros (in promotion).

Heating and ventilation

The section of the ventilation and heating It is another where Cecotec demonstrates its good work and shows us true quality products that are among the best that we can buy today. Everything related to heat our house, refresh it or take care of the air we breathe.

The variety is enormous and it would be almost impossible to show you everything that makes up its catalog in this entire section. In summary:

Radiators: thermal, oil, electric, mica or electric converters like the Ready Warn 6770 Crystal Connection that costs 103.90 euros in promotion. Heaters: ceramic, fan heaters, halogen stoves or wall heaters. Electric towel racks: like the Ready Warm 9890 Crystal Towel whose price is 175.90 euros. Gas stoves: a good model is the Ready Warm 4000 Slim Fold with a value of 80.90 euros. Electrical smokestack: an example could be the Ready Warm 2700 Design Flames White which costs 143.90 euros. Portable or Split air conditioners: such as the EnergySilence 12000 of 379 euros. Fans: standing, tower, industrial, desktop, floor, ceiling, Nebulizers or Air Conditioners such as the EnergySilence 2000 Cool Tower Smart for 92.90 euros. Air treatment: air purifiers, ozone generators, humidifiers and dehumidifiers such as the BigDry 7000 Master Connected for 161.90 euros.

Other ranges

But in addition to everything we have discussed, Cecotec has many more products where the customer can choose to take technology home.

Some other interesting Spanish brand products can be:

Iron 7500 TurboSlim Ironing Center: 65.90 euros in promotion. RunnerFit Sprint Vibrator Treadmill: 369 euros in promotion. Copenhagen lift massage chair: 405.22 euros in promotion. Bongo Series A Connected Electric Scooter: 299 euros in promotion.

Purchasing process

The buying process on the Cecotec website It is extremely simple and the same as the rest of pages of this type, so no one will have the slightest problem.

You only have to select the product that we want, so that it then appears in the shopping basket. Once we have finished, we only have to proceed to the final purchase and follow the instructions.

How is normal we can register and thus have a user created on the Cecotec website to keep addresses and forms of payment.

Payment Methods

At Cecotec you can pay in two different ways, although within them we will have several different options.

The forms of payment are:

Payment by credit or debit card: you can pay immediately through the secure SSL payment gateway of our Bank. Payment by VISA or MASTERCARD, debit and credit card is accepted. Payment through financial: it is allowed to pay through Oney in order to divide and finance the orders in installments without interest. You can choose between 3, 4, 6 or 10 months from 90 euros and up to 2,500 euros with a minimum fee of 20 euros and 0% APR.

Shipping: how much is it worth and how long does it take?

Once we have chosen a product and proceed to pay for it, the next thing to do would be to know how much money it is going to cost us to have it shipped to our home address.

Well, shipments to Spain (peninsula and Canary Islands) they will be free, provided that the basic delivery method is selected, while shipping costs to the Balearic Islands will cost 10 euros for each one.

Evidently yes we choose another type of shipping We will be charged, depending on what it is and where we live. The amount will always be communicated in the purchase process, so we can reject it or not.

Shipments will be made by an Independent Transport Agency at the address that we ourselves indicate.

If the product is in stock, will ship within 24 to 72 hours From the order confirmation and if there is no stock we will be informed with an estimated replacement date.

The delivery time is 1 to 5 working days since the expedition. That is, you have to discount Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

Warranty

All Cecotec products have two years warranty during which they cover any type of manufacturing defect or lack of conformity according to the provisions of Title IV of Royal Legislative Decree 1/2007, of November 16, which approves the revised text of the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users.

This means that, if there is something to mount on the product and we do it wrong, causing it to stop working, or if we accidentally hit it and it does not work, the warranty will not cover it.

Contact Cecotec

If we want to talk to Cecotec, we could ask them something, cancel an order or contact technical assistance, we have several alternatives.

In addition to the website itself, we also have phone numbers to call.

We can enter https://beta.storececotec.com/contact Where we can consult issues related to orders, invoices, returns or shipments, among other things, any type of incident for technical assistance or simply to inform us of our product. The Customer Service phone is +34 963210728 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday. We also have at our disposal the Client Portal https://support.storececotec.com.

With everything we have told you, you will already have all the necessary information to buy any Cecotec product, both within its own website and outside, since issues such as the guarantee, to give you an example, it is the same whether you buy it where you buy it.

We must take advantage of and buy in a Spanish company that is getting bigger and bigger and that in the coming years expect to diversify even more.