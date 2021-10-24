In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to protect your children, you have to take many measures. From a crib with a high fence to protections in the sockets. Babies are curious and accidents must be prevented.

Technology can help us a lot with them. In fact, some of the devices that we most need to care for our children are based on new technologies.

This is the case with camera baby monitors. They are the next step in caring for the new generations and we are going to tell you what you need to know.

Do I need a baby monitor?

Well, unless you live with your creature in a very small studio and never lose sight of it, yes. Babies are very curious for everything and they can get into trouble right away.

These devices allow you to have a audio and video surveillance at all times. Who knows what could happen when you’re not around.

What’s more, in modern life parents cannot be with their children all the time. There are things to do around the house or you may telecommute. The baby monitor is a good help.

Not to mention the nights. At first you may have the crib in the room, but the baby ends up having their own room. It is a way of being close to him, while you have your own space.

Differences from a normal baby monitor

Video baby monitors are a breakthrough. Obviously, the biggest difference is in your ability to send us images in real time.

In fact, they often have audio capabilities worthy of mobile phones. At the same time, they show us what is happening and we can have total control of our offspring.

As they also have a screen, these machines generate a somewhat higher electrical cost. Therefore, they do not usually use batteries and can be connected to the current. They are ideal to place in a place and not move it, looking for a good angle.

It must also be borne in mind that they are pieces with a higher technology and that can make your cost higher. After all, a screen is always going to be more expensive than a speaker.

Factors to take into account

When purchasing one of these instruments, we must know what are the most important factors. Each one will prioritize their needs, but we are going to establish a couple of minimums that any decent baby monitor should have.

Scope.- Whether we live in a large or small house, the transmitter will be in one room and the receiver in another. We advise that the range is at least 100 meters, because it is possible that we also use it while traveling.

Privacy.- We should have a baby monitor whose transmission cannot be intercepted. This will make it private and safe, since we do not want anyone except us to be able to know the movements of our child.

Power source.- Some models work by batteries or batteries, while others do it by cable connected to the current. Everything will depend on how you are going to use it, but we we recommend that you can do both at once.

Functions.- If the baby monitor also allows us to communicate, it is a success. There are also models that can function as lights for the night or even they have lullabies. They cost more, but these kinds of extras can come in handy.

Models to consider: for all budgets

Sricam SP017, affordable and easy to install

This HD camera is for you if you want to keep an eye on your baby. Installing it is very easy, since you only need the Sricam application, compatible with IOS and Android mobiles.

Have night vision up to 10 meters thanks to its 13 infrared LEDs. We can see quietly at night without problem.

It can detect movement in the room. It gives us not only image, but also audio. In fact, we will be able to communicate through this device.

In addition, being connected via the app, we will receive notifications on the mobile every time something happens. It is a secure system that will find you anywhere.

Accepts microSD cards up to 128GB, in case we want to save what happens in our child’s room.

It is a good buy that includes adapter, fixing bracket and instruction manual. All this for only 37.69 euros.

GHB 2, save energy and money

If you want something of high quality without a high cost, this is your option. Not only is it affordable, but has an energy saving system when nothing unusual is detected in the sensors.

Your monitor and camera can be hung or stand up. This makes them very versatile, leaving us total freedom.

It has the intercom function, so that we can talk to the baby from anywhere in your home. We can see in the dark and it even has a heat sensor.

Too comes with rechargeable battery. We will not need to change the batteries or be shopping continuously.

You will surely find its Vox function useful, which detects sounds by activating the sensors at that moment. If the little one cries, we’ll know right away.

Also includes a few lullabies, to reassure your child. Its price is 63.99 euros and it seems to us that it is very good.

Motorola MBP36S, the best image quality

Motorola demonstrates its knowledge of remote communication and brings us a baby monitor with a 3.5 ”color LCD screen. Not only is it big, but includes zoom without losing quality.

Offers night vision so you can take care of your baby even when he is sleeping. While you watch and listen to it, you will not have interference of any kind.

It has heat sensor so you know the temperature of the room. This comes in handy in times of extreme cold or heat.

We will not only listen, but we can also communicate. This is due to its highly sensitive microphone and speaker.

We can use your rechargeable batteries or a power adapter. You won’t run out of power easily.

It costs 84.97 euros. It is not expensive with the amount of capabilities it has.

Availand Follow Baby, so you don’t miss anything

The most attractive feature of this baby monitor is its autofollow technology. This makes the camera automatically follows the baby’s every movement.

It is valid for large spaces, since its transmission distance has a range of up to 300 meters. What’s more, can connect up to 4 more cameras.

It has the ability to adjust the orientation of the camera and has a night vision mode. In this way you can have full knowledge of your child’s situation at all times, either day or night.

To this we must also add a zoom function. If your baby is in a large room and you do not see him well because of the position of the camera, with a simple click you can enlarge the image and take away your worries.

If you want a device with these functions and that, in addition, has encrypted transmission, this is your option. Acquiring it only costs 189 euros.

There is nothing more important in your home than watching your baby. They are your life and the future, so you have to take good care of them.

There are more ways to protect them, but at night these machines are the best. With them you can sleep without worries.

