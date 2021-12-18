In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

In order for our newborns to be able to feed properly, we need them to eat their food in optimal conditions. The bottles that will accompany them early in life are very important.

Precisely for this reason, we must have the tools that allow us to heat your food. Infants cannot take their bottle too cold or too hot.

The bottle warmers help us with this task. Next, we are going to see what these devices are based on and we are going to advise you on some models.

What is a bottle warmer for and how is it used?

These machines, as their name suggests, are used to heat baby bottles. But also they can heat other types of bottlesas long as they enter the opening.

They have the ability to raise the temperature of what they contain in a given time. Depending on the quality of the instrument, this time will be longer or shorter.

It must be said that these devices avoid us having to boil the milk, having to wait for it to cool enough. They will heat to the temperature that let’s put on your thermostat.

They are very useful devices that can make us do several things, something important if you have a baby. What’s more, its operation is really simple.

All we have to do is insert the bottle or bottle into the hole provided. Then we will fill the water tank of the machine, since they heat by the bain-marie method, and we would choose a temperature.

The only thing left to do is wait. Although from here we ask you to read the instructions and not to touch the outside of the machine while it is heating, because usually quite hot while working.

What must be taken into account when buying a bottle warmer?

You can find a lot of competition in the baby market, so it is best to know the most important things about these machines. Bottle warmers should be useful to us and the following factors are what will make our life as parents easier.

Speed.- That our bottle warms up quickly is important. We should be able to have any container in less than 5 minutes. There may be slower models, but they may have other advantages.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Capacity.- It depends on what you need. As usual we will find devices that allow you to insert a bottle standard size. If you need more because you have cufflinks in your care, then you should look for bottle warmers with more capacity.

Temperature.- A heater must reach at least 37 degrees. Although in our opinion, it is best that they have a regulator or thermostat, in case we want to heat something other than milk. Maybe we want to use some baby food and we need a better temperature.

Beep or light signal.- Basically all models have something of this. It alerts us when the appropriate temperature has been reached. Notably there are models that can maintain the temperature of the container, which is a wise move.

Complementary functions.- If we want to do more than just warming bottles, we may need to look for devices that have more options. Some models, which tend to be more expensive, have the option to defrost food or even sterilize. They are the high-end and extend the useful life of the device.

Reer 3310 Simply Hot, the most affordable option

With an unmatched price, this option is presented as the most profitable. Despite its price, it works perfectly and will help us on a day-to-day basis.

Its receptacle measures 70 mm and will allow us to insert any type of bottle in that measure. We can heat liquids and foods alike.

Its heating is done through a water bath and your thermostat regulates the temperature. Nothing will get too hot thanks to it.

It is made entirely of plastic, so it is not the most resistant. Even so, it does its job perfectly.

With a 70mm wide cabin, any container should be fit to enter. It has a thermostat that facilitates the task of heating bottles or meals, being able to do any of these things in a time of between 6 and 8 minutes. With a plastic exterior, we won’t have to worry about getting burned, and it comes at an unbeatable price point.

You can heat the milk in about six minutes. The food takes a little longer and we will have to wait between 8 and 10 minutes to eat it.

It can be in your kitchen for 13.37 euros. It is a demolition price that should not be missed.

Babymoov tulip, quick and easy heating

With a cute and simple design, this bottle warmer doesn’t seem like it. It is one of the most useful artifacts we can find at this price.

Have a universal head for all types of baby bottles. This is very convenient, since we will not have to be aware of a specific container.

Any type of bottle is valid and it is also a fast machine. Can heat 240ml in just 3.5 minutes.

Its semicircular base makes it very attractive and adaptable to any base. We shouldn’t have any problem in any type of countertop.

This bottle warmer can bring the milk your little one is going to drink to the perfect temperature in just over 3 minutes. It will give us a light warning when it is ready and it is compatible with all types of bottle and baby food containers.

Have a connector as power supply, which makes it not very movable. We assume that we will rarely move it from the kitchen.

It can be purchased for 33.29 euros. It is a cheap and very useful model that will help us a lot.

Topcom KF-4301, to heat milk or anything else

With a beautiful white base, this bottle warmer is presented as an affordable and versatile option.

It has a container that It has a bottle nozzle and its own glass. We will not have to use our utensils since this machine has everything.

Too it has a juicer that will help us make juices. It can be ideal to change your child’s diet.

It should be said that includes a timer that allows us to heat the liquid at a higher or lower temperature. In fact, it will keep warm thanks to its internal thermostat.

This bottle warmer will help us on a day-to-day basis by putting our little one’s milk at the perfect temperature so that he can drink it. It includes its own glass, a bottle nozzle and a built-in juicer. So you can use its own tank so that the baby can drink different liquids, always at the right temperature.

It is a device that does not need batteries, since it is connected to the current. This means that we can have it in a corner of the countertop without much interference.

It can be purchased for 27.79 euros. It is a perfect bottle warmer for those who are not in a hurry.

Chicco 739, heats, thaws and sterilizes

This machine has state-of-the-art technology that offers us a lot of speed. It can heat a bottle in 3 and a half minutes, being very fast.

It has temperature regulators so that we decide the heat we want to obtain. In addition, it will turn off automatically when it reaches the desired temperature.

Has up to 27 different programs that will help us heat what we want. There is even a program reserved for defrosting your child’s food or drink.

We can choose these programs through its easy-to-use digital touch screen. Although its greatest virtue lies in its ability to sterilize baby bottles. This makes it superior to the rest of the competition models.

It can be found for 42.09 euros. It comes with a basket to better hold hot containers and we think it is the best possible option.

With 27 different programs, this machine will let us heat the milk of our little ones in the circumstances that we want. Its touch screen offers us easy handling and has the ability to defrost food, but also to sterilize bottles, so that our children are protected from any bacteria.

The health of our baby is very important and that is why his diet must be taken care of. In those first months your bottles have to be perfect and these machines can help us.

If you are expecting a child, surely these tips have come in handy for you. Remember to be well prepared for when your little one arrives.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.