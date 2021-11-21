Now that winter is coming, many people think about buying a low consumption heater so that, if at any given moment they need a little more heat, they can get it. But doubts tend to assail when buying it due to the number of models that are marketed. We will try to advise you the best possible.

As the cold stalks us more and more, it may be a good time to get the best heater we need with the most adjusted consumption possible.

The problem comes when there are so many different varieties on the market and one can get a little lost among so many possibilities.

That is why we are going to try to make you better understand everything that has to do with heaters, from what they are, through the types, what to know to buy the best and some examples that could be useful to know.

Table of Contents:

What is a heater?

A electric heater is a product that achieves heat energy from electrical energy. It is a very quick way to get warm.

It’s that simple to understand what we are talking about, but from there we have different types of electric heaters low comsumption.

This issue of the amount of electricity they use to operate has been something that all manufacturers have worked on a lot, achieving that today we talk about small amounts of consumption.

Types of electric heaters

Today we have several types of heaters that work in different ways, with the common link that they all plug into the electrical network to get the power to heat.

From there, it is where the differences between the different types of heaters that are on the market today begin:

Electric heaters: they are designed to be plugged in for a short time and provide as much heat as possible during this type of time, since what it does is heat an electrical resistance. They are the cheapest of all. Ceramic heaters: this type is also connected to the electrical network, but what is achieved is to heat some ceramic plates inside, so that its heat is then distributed with a fan. Oil radiator: what is achieved is to heat the thermal fluid inside the radiator, so that when it reaches the temperature, it transmits it to the metal and this to the room. It has a uniform transmission type. Of air: it has a ventilation system with which they heat the environment. The latest models are capable of distributing heat evenly all around them. Infrared: they are small and heat only a certain area and in a specific way. Panels: in this case they are the least versatile and portable of all. In exchange for what we have told you, they manage to be more efficient and consume less energy than the others. Convectors: this is a system with resistors that, as they are in the electrical network, heat the air and expel it to the outside through some grids.

What should we take into account when buying a heater?

There are several factors that we should take into account when buying a heater, since we must analyze which could be the best option for us.

It is quite simple to understand and in all cases we can know certain information just by looking at the device manufacturer’s box.

Power

Power is one of the essential factors when buying a heater, since we must be aware of which one can be adequate for what we want.

We must take into account two things: one is the space we want to heat and another the urgency with which we want it to warm up.

According to most manufacturers, the power that we must have per square meter to cover the surface well is 80 W approximately.

This data will depend a lot on the speed at which we want to heat up, since if what we need is to be as immediate as possible, this figure should be multiplied by at least two.

To give you an idea, a surface of 12 to 15 square meters the power of the heater should be about 1,300 to 1,500 W.

Heater size

The heater size will also be decisive, since the smallest ones are designed to heat small spaces such as themselves.

If it is excessively small, no matter how powerful it may be, it will be difficult to heat the room, especially if it is large, so we must choose the size of the heater also based on the space where we are going to put it.

Placement

It will not have the importance of the previous ones, but it is true that it is best to have one that we can place where we want to play around with the position a bit.

That is, as long as the room is not hot, the normal thing would be to have it close to us so that we have a sensation of heat from the beginning to move it away as the room temperature rises.

If they are fixed, obviously they will already be placed in the best area to heat the room. If they are on the wall, obviously the placement will not be a handicap, but we will have to wait for them to warm up.

IP protection

This protection is essential if we are talking about a heater for the bathroom or that we are going to use in it, since dust or humidity in this case can be a problem if they are not protected.

You must make sure that at least has IP24 protection, that is, it is resistant to water and also to dust.

For the bathroom we recommend a heater with a fan, especially ceramic heaters, since they are very efficient in this type of situation, although those of infrared type They are also advisable for this room in the house, despite being a little slower heating.

Consumption

How could it be otherwise, consumption is essential today and more so at a time when electricity is not exactly cheap.

They must be so-called low-consumption heaters, which have thermostat So that they jump when they reach the desired temperature and if it can be, the temperature indicator that is digital, since the wheel ones usually end up with gaps from so much use and in the end they do not mark well what we need.

Some interesting heaters

Now that we know all the information necessary to have the best possible heater, it is a good time to see a series of interesting models that we can buy right now.

They are of different types, since, as we all know what we must observe to choose the one that best suits us and our needs, we already have arguments to distinguish one from the other:

As we have already seen what the types are, how they work and what we must take into account when we go to buy one, we already have all the information possible to choose the best one, either for ourselves or if we want to give it to someone.

From now on the world of heaters will have fewer secrets for us, so everything related to this type of product will be much easier for us.