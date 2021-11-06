Winters can be really harsh. Cold, snow or rain will freeze us and we should be able to keep warm in our home.

Some have central heating, but if your case is not that, maybe you should look at alternatives. Hot air heaters could be the answer you’ve been looking for.

They have multiple advantages and are not excessively expensive. With this guide you can get to know them better and thus know which is the best model for you.

What is a hot air heater?

Electric heaters are one simple option, easy to move, efficient and that will serve to heat up any place quickly. They are mainly characterized by being cheap, efficient and fast.

They work thanks to resistors (metal or ceramic) that are heated by electrical energy. The heat they generate is expelled to the outside, some models have blades like fans in fact.

They are not very large devices and are designed to heating rooms of any size, depending on its power. There are also industrial heaters, but these may require prior installation, not to mention their high cost.

If you want to heat the living room or a room while you are in it, they are the ideal appliances. Their biggest drawback is that they consume a lot, given its power. If we use it only when we are in the room to heat, it will not seem excessive, but they are not machines to keep on all day.

Advantages of this type of apparatus

Despite their consumption, they have a series of virtues that we cannot ignore. They are devices that will heat us up, but they will do so with an efficiency that other means cannot achieve.

They are usually compact machines, easy to use and transport. They will allow us to heat any room in the house quickly and it will cost us almost nothing to take them from one place to another.

Precisely its mobility makes do not need any type of installation. You just have to plug them into the power and set the temperature you want to obtain. It is a way to save since there is no work to do or pull the cable.

They can heat up a room very quickly. Depending on its power and the temperature we choose, the space that heats up will be higher or lower, but in a couple of minutes the room should be heated.

One of their main advantages is that they are very affordable. A hot air heater can be found for 20 euros without any problem. There are some better appliances that may cost more, but a power one to heat a medium bedroom is very cheap.

It should be said that, despite all the above, they are not the appropriate alternative to heat an entire house. They can increase the temperature quickly in closed spaces of several square meters, but it would consume a lot of electricity and we would have to buy several appliances to use it throughout the house.

Features to consider

We have to know the product well before purchasing it. To do this, we are going to show you a series of factors that must be watched when we go to buy a heater.

Power.- A heater should have a minimum of 1,500 W. Generally we will find higher powers and that will help us to heat somewhat larger spaces. If the device is adjustable, it will be much better.

Weight and size.- They are not usually very large, but we advise you to find one that does not exceed in weight and is easy to carry. It is a machine that we will frequently move from one room to another.

Dual function.- Heaters can do more than just heat. Many of them they can use their fan to run without the resistors, offering us fresh air. That it serves for the cold and the heat is highly recommended.

Cable.- These appliances need to be plugged in to work. A cable measuring 1.5 meters should be sufficient. In addition, we recommend that the appliance have a recess for cables.

Remote control.- Some devices come with a remote control and it is very useful. Being able to regulate the temperature or its on and off without having to get closer makes us more comfortable.

Cecotec Ready Warm 9820 Force Dual, the quietest

This heater has a power of 2,000 W that can cover an area of ​​up to 15 m2. Perfect for living rooms or bedrooms. It can be selected between two powers and has 3 operating modes: fan, Eco mode and Turbo mode.

It is very quiet, doing only 30 dB at maximum power, which makes it less obtrusive. Its lightness makes it easy to carry and it has a triple safety system to prevent accidents, which includes auto-off.

It can be found for 17 euros, being one of the most affordable purchases and with many functions.

Orbegozo FH 5028, one of the best valued

This heater is on every list you can find. It is considered one of the simplest and best-made appliances in the field of heaters. It has two powers to choose from, 1,000 W and 2,000 W, to which is added the fan mode.

Within those two powers, there is a thermostat where you can choose between one temperature or another. It is ideal for any time of the year. It also has an overheating protection system.

For 20.69 euros we can get this device that has the approval of most of the critics.

Pro Breeze Mini, with ceramic resistors

Despite its size, this heater has enough power to increase the temperature of a room. Its design makes it easy to transport Small but very powerful, this heater is ideal for heating small rooms at home or office rooms.

This is due to its ceramic resistances. Heats faster and more efficiently. It has an adjustable thermostat and its blades oscillate 60 degrees, so that the heat is distributed evenly.

39.99 euros is the price of this heater, which will even protect us with its anti-tip system and its protection against overheating.

Rowenta Mini Excel Eco, ready for anything

This heater has two positions with adjustable power: 1,000 W in Silence mode or 1,800 W in maximum power mode. Its Silence mode barely reaches 49 dB, which means that it makes almost no noise.

It has an electric thermostat that even can offer us an anti-frost system for the harshest moments of winter. Its post filter prevents the spread of dust and is easy to wash.

Although where we will notice a difference is in its consumption. Its Eco mode saves up to 50% energy, while maintaining the temperature. All this can be yours for 62.13 euros.

With all this information you will now be more prepared to face the approaching cold. These heaters are great if you want to be in the living room or bedroom with peace of mind.

They can be an alternative to houses that do not have heating. Although they are also suitable for specific moments.