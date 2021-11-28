Paraphrasing the famous Games of Thrones series, “the winter is coming”, that is, “winter is coming”, so we better be forward-looking. For that we have electric radiators as a very advisable option if we need a heating system that does not require any type of work. We are going to get to know them better to have all the data and thus buy the best ones for us.

If you need a heating system in your home, but you don’t want to have to do any kind of work, electric radiators are undoubtedly a very good option now that the cold is coming.

The problem is knowing which is the best model for our needs of all those on the market, since it is not a type of device that everyone understands precisely.

That is why we are going to try to make the whole issue of electric radiators a little clearer, so that you already have enough arguments to choose the one that suits you best.

Electric radiators:

Advantages of electric radiators

Putting electric radiators in our home or also in the office has a series of advantages that can be important for certain types of users, who can have in these the definitive solution to avoid getting cold.

These advantages are:

Simple or non-existent installation: This means that we have a good number of models that have legs or wheels, which do not need any type of installation, and there are others that the most we need to do are some holes in the wall to hang them. They are small and manageable: many of them are not large, which means that once the cold is over, we can store them until the following year and thus gain space in the house. Independent: Another of the best facets that they have is that they will all be independent and that is interesting, since, if we do not want to light one because it is not going to be used in that room, we can perfectly do it. Accumulators: if we use accumulators, the electricity bill will be reduced, although in this case they would have to be programmed or we would need a clock on the house meter, in addition to having the specific electricity rate. Less consumptionAlthough for years it was said that they consumed a lot, the truth is that today it has been significantly reduced, since a vast majority of them are low consumption.

Types of radiators

Depending on the technology used, electric radiators can be divided into several types.

Each of them have different characteristics and benefits, so it is convenient to know them.

Radiators thermofluid electrical: are those that use a fluid with thermal properties (usually oil), which is circulating inside and is heated uniformly throughout the volume of the device. They consume less than other types, since, even if we turn them off, the fluid remains hot for a while. It must also be said that they are the slowest to heat up. Accumulator radiators: they are those that accumulate heat for hours and then discharge it during the period of the most expensive electricity rate. Typically, they expel heat during the day and accumulate at night. Dry technology radiators: this type uses the electrical network to heat the material from which they are made to release the heat. There are two materials such as aluminum and ceramic, the former being the fastest to heat up, but also the fastest to cool, while ceramic takes longer to heat up and less time to cool down. Infrared electric radiators: they emit heat through radiation waves so they do not use air. These systems are not used in homes, but are more for outdoor, but still good to know. Electric convectors: they are those that directly heat the air when passing through resistors that are hot due to electrical energy.

What should we take into account when buying an electric radiator?

When buying one or more radiators we must take into account several factors that will make it much easier to choose the best one for us.

Undoubtedly, we must be aware of the house we have and how cold it is in the area where we live.

Power

The more power you have, the better the ability to heat the environment. Although we are opting for radiators that mark that they are low consumption, it is evident that the power will make some spend more than others and that they are also more expensive when acquiring them.

It is best to calculate a few 90 W for each square meter of the room where we are going to place it. In any case, a lot will have to do with other factors such as isolation or if the area where you live is extremely cold.

Consumption

It is a compelling reason to decide between several options. We should always look for those who are from low consumption, within the type of radiator that we want for the room where we will put it.

This is a parameter that we can encompass with that of power to, between the two, reach the best for us. That is, we can give up some power if the energy saving is more or less significant.

Security

At security measures that we must be clear about ourselves, such as that we should not heat clothes in these radiators, that the maintenance of the device must be good or that if it is not going to be used, it is best to have it unplugged. We can also take advantage of certain extras.

For example, there are some models with an overheating control system, others with an anti-tip system, others that block certain buttons or those that control power surges.

Thermostat

The fact that the radiator has a thermostat will be an advantage, since the cheapest ones do not have it.

In this way we can mark the exact moment in which it has to stop, since it has reached the desired temperature.

You can also carry remote control, something that is not essential, but it is of great comfort, such as the fact that it incorporates a led screen, where we see from where we are sitting data such as the temperature at which we are or at which we want to reach among other things.

Design

This is a very subjective part, since it is up to everyone’s taste, however, taking into account that it will be a device that will be seen with the naked eye, it is always good that its aesthetics go well with the room where it is placed. .

From there, each one will decide which one they like the most to put in each room.

Some interesting models

At this moment in which we already have arguments to choose the best radiators for our house, we can observe a series of models that may be interesting.

It should be each one who chooses the best for their home and their circumstances.

Orbegozo RM 1000: 76.91 euros. AEG RA 5521: 95.77 euros. IKOHS EVERWARM GPH1500: 99.95 euros. Haverland NYEC-11: 109.76 euros. Aigostar Pangpang: 109.99 euros. Cecotec Ready Warm 1800 Thermal: 116.90 euros. Princess 01.341500.01.001: 119.99 euros. Orbegozo RRE 1310: 129.50 euros. Klarstein Bornholm Single: € 139.99. Cecotec Ready Warm 2500 Thermal: 157.90 euros. Orbegozo RRE 1810 A: 169.50 euros. Haverland RCE10S: 224.22 euros.

Now you can choose the best low consumption electric radiator for you and your needs, since with everything we have seen in today’s article, we will already have the knowledge to be able to select one or the other model.

There are many possibilities, but the important thing is that we already know what we want and how we want it.