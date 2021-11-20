In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to get some warmth on the cold days ahead, there is nothing better than having a radiator nearby. If you don’t want to waste electricity, we will teach you what you need to know about oil radiators.

With the cold wave that we suffered last year, this winter that is approaching we will have to be prepared in case a storm falls on us. Not everyone has heating and there are appliances that can help us with this.

If you are one of these people, you have surely considered buying an oil radiator. They are very useful devices that can heat the room quickly and efficiently.

If you want to know more about them, keep reading, because we are going to explain what you need to know and we will give you some examples of the best oil radiators on the market.

What is an oil cooler?

This type of appliance is a household appliance whose objective is to radiate heat. To carry out this action, they use electrical energy to heat an oil that they have inside their panels iron, also known as elements.

As the internal oil and metal heat up, the room temperature begins to rise. It is a system that has been in use for a long time and technology has made it increasingly efficient, consuming less due to greater heat.

Durable thanks to its construction, its costs have become cheaper over time. It will not cost you much and it will accompany you during many cold seasons.

They are good appliances that only need a plug to work. In fact, they require almost no maintenance since the oil does not have to be changed from one use to another.

Factors to take into account

This type of instrument has a series of characteristics that we must look at in order to decide what to acquire. There are many models on the market and some are very similar to each other, so we must be attentive to what we may need.

Power.- The higher the power, the more it will heat a larger room. They may also consume more. The normal is that have several modes that use more or less power and we advise you to choose a model of this style.

Displacement.- These devices are to be used to move it around the house. You should choose one with wheels or, at least, a handle that facilitates movement. It is a type of extra that becomes necessary in this type of machine.

Elements.- The number of metal parts to be heated is important. Usually it will influence its size and potency. If we want something for small places, we will choose an oil radiator with a smaller number of elements. The normal thing is to find them between 7 and 11 elements, so it will depend on what you are looking for.

Consumption.- These electric radiators usually have a low consumption. Their energy efficiency is not bad and they will help us save on the bill. Now, if we want it to heat large places, it will have more power and consume more.

Orbegozo RF 1500, for tighter pockets

This is the cheapest oil cooler on the list. It is 63 centimeters tall and weighs only 1 kg. It has a power of 1,500 W and 7 elements that emit heat. Its safety hot melt technology has a limiter and a light that tells us when it is on.

Its design is traditional and has wheels to be able to move it between rooms. We can choose between 3 different versions. one of 1,000 W, the one of 1,500 W and a superior of 2,000 W, but it can go up in price in excess.

We recommend the intermediate option that costs 48.12 euros.

You can heat your room without problems with this 1500 W power oil radiator. It has a safety limiting hot melt and a very practical cable reel. It weighs 1 kg and thanks to its lightness you can take it wherever you want by grabbing it by the handle.

Grunkel RACP-80D, small but bully

For those of you who have more collected homes, you may be interested in this little oil cooler. Have a very compact size of 40 cm high and a power of 800 W. It has an adjustable thermostat so you can set the temperature you want.

It has 7 elements in the little space it occupies. In addition, to move it we can use its practical handles. It not only warms us, but also protects us thanks to its system against overheating.

It costs 48.90 euros, which makes it one of the cheapest.

If we want to warm ourselves in a small room or our feet are cold, this compact radiator will be perfect. It has 7 elements and a temperature regulator that can reach 800 W of power. It has comfortable handles to move it easily.

Cecotec Ready Warm 5750 Space 360º, distributes heat

If you want a radiator at a good price that has a significant power along with a good construction, this is the best option. With 7 elements, you can choose between three different powers (600 W, 900 W and 1,500W) thanks to its thermostat.

It is designed so that the heat reaches every corner sooner. In addition, it has wheels that will help us move it from one side to the other.

You can buy it for 62.90 euros in the Cecotec online store. It is a machine to be reckoned with.

This oil cooler is ideal to use for long hours, as it continues to heat even after turning it off, so it is also one of the best if you want to adjust the power consumption.

Jata R111, big size for big power

This oil cooler is a model with energy efficiency A and with a power of 2,500 W, allowing you to warm up earlier at full power. Thanks to its low consumption we will not have to worry much about the bill.

It is one of the bigger type oil radiators, at 12.7 kg, but its wheels make it easy to move. Its rotary selector allows you to choose one of the 3 heat powers it has while its indicator light indicates that it is working correctly.

You can currently find it for 87.89 euros. Despite its size, its price is adequate and it has a safety system that prevents overheating.

This oil radiator will let us choose between 3 different temperatures, making the most of its 2500 W of power while maintaining class A energy consumption, saving on the bill. It has comfortable wheels to move it from one side to the other.

Cecotec Ready Warm 5720 Space, great quality at a good price

Oil radiator Cecotec Ready Warm 5720 Space It is a model of the largest, with 11 elements. Being able to choose between white and black, it will fit our home perfectly.

It is one of the most powerful, being able to reach up to 2,500 W. You can choose between 3 levels of consumption, the Eco mode of 1,000 W, the medium mode of 1,500 W and the maximum of 2,500 W. It includes a system to protect it from overheating and wheels to transport it wherever you want.

The Cecotec Ready Warm 5720 Space can be purchased for 80.90 euros.

11-module oil cooler with a power of 2500 W and 3-level adjustable thermostat.

There is no excuse for not being warm in winter. These devices will ensure that any corner of our house is more welcoming and will offer us a temperature much higher than that of the street.

We remind you that there are more products that can come in handy for the cold. Not only household appliances, because a good cup of hot chocolate is also a treat.

