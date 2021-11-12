7.6 million accounts change entity

Updated Friday, November 12, 2021 – 12:13

The merger between Caixabank and Bankia culminates this Friday a new stage with the migration of the clients of the absorbed entity to the bank that is now chaired by Jos Ignacio Goirigolzarri

Bankia branch in Bilbao. Everything that Bankia customers will not be able to do this weekend due to the merger with CaixaBank CaixaBank launches the great technological migration to host 7.6 million Bankia customers with data equivalent to 45 Spotify

CaixaBank begins this Friday the process of technological integration with Bankia. It is a complex IT process that affects 7.6 million customers and that lasts throughout the weekend.

The migration operation of Bankia customers to Caixabank, the largest carried out to date in the Spanish financial system, will generate some incidents for customers from the absorbed entity, but it is expected to be 100% completed next Monday.

When will the Bankia website stop working?

This Friday, after the official closure of all branches (3:00 p.m.), Bankia customers will be able to access their digital banking -via web and mobile- and check their balance, but they will not be able to carry out operations. Nor will the movement register be updated in the event that the customer carries out card operations or withdrawals at the ATM.

When to be a new Caixabank customer?

As of next Monday, former Bankia clients will have available all the banking operations available both on the Caixabank website and in its app.

Can I make a Bizum or a transfer if I am a Bankia customer?

Until the end of the data migration, predictably on Saturday night, Bankia customers will not be able to send or receive money through Bizum or through immediate transfers.

Any attempt to operate Bizum whose origin or destination is a telephone number associated with a Bankia customer will display an error message until the service is available again.

Can I use my Bankia card this weekend?

Yes, customers can use Bankia cards normally and can make purchases in physical stores and online, although the movements made will not be updated until the integration is complete.

When will the Bankia website and its app?

When the migration phase concludes, predictably on Saturday night, both the Bankia website and the mobile banking application will be automatically redirected to the CaixaBank commercial website and the applications CaixaBankNow and imagine.

As of Sunday, Bankia customers will be able to download CaixaBank’s digital banking applications and thus access them.

Caixabank office in Madrid.

What passwords do I use to consult my new account at Caixabank?

In the first access to CaixaBank’s mobile banking, users can use the same passwords that they used with Bankia and the system will ask them for the usual security checks, for which it will be necessary to have their mobile phone.

Once the technological integration is complete, CaixaBank will have all the commercial information unified, as well as the systems through which financial operations and product contracting can be carried out.

What commissions can Caixbank charge to Bankia clients?

Bankia clients of the program Because they are part of the absorbed entity will become part of the CaixaBank Day by Day program, which offers the most common banking operations and services free of charge as long as the client meets certain connection requirements .

CaixaBank ensures that three out of every four clients will be exempt from paying for these services, which means that more than 13.6 million clients will have the most common transactions with the bank free of charge.

The rest of the clients, those who have a lesser connection with CaixaBank, must pay 240 euros of commissions per year (60 euros every three months) for the maintenance of their checking accounts. At Bankia, this amount was 168 euros per year, 14 euros per month.

Pay more for my debit card at Caixabank if I am a Bankia customer?

Users of Bankia origin who are not linked and decide to keep their debit card, in addition, will pay 36 euros per year as of January 1, 2022, compared to the 28 euros they paid previously

I am currently a Caixabank customer. Does this merger affect any type of operations in my accounts?

CaixaBank customers will be able to operate normally through CaixaBankNow, both web and mobile, or through the Imagin application, and use their ATMs, Bizum and cards without incident, updating their position in real time.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more