If you are interested in betting on the sports discipline of boxing, you have reached the right place because we share an excellent guide for beginners to guide you on how to bet, learn something about the basic rules, such as the score, the different categories and the different world titles.

When the great world matches that gather crowds in spaces of the largest casinos approach, you will already have a basic knowledge and specific and general ideas about this contact discipline that excites bettors from all over the world. You will be prepared to make predictions in events of the stature of Wilder vs. Fury, which offer a great diversity of markets and an expectation of the media that encourages the most apathetic.

What do I need to know to bet on boxing?

The first thing is that you are aware of how the rounds are in boxing, how many rounds are given in a fight according to the title that is disputed and the type of fight:

• National Title: a 10-round bout is held, each lasting 3 minutes.

• World Title: There are 12 rounds of 3 minutes with one minute rest between rounds.

• Various matches: these are matches in which the winner does not win a title and also matches in other boxing categories.

• Olympic Boxing: it is a world-wide meeting that is held every 4 years and is structured in 3-round bouts lasting 3 minutes in the men’s modality and 4 rounds of 2 minutes in duration for the women’s modality.

• Amateur Boxing: it is in the range of 3 to 4 rounds that last between 2 and 3 minutes. The matches depend on the weight category, sex and age of the opponents.

How do you win a boxing match?

According to the regulations there are 5 different ways to win a fight:

• Disqualification: by not complying with the regulations, the opponent is disqualified.

• Technical knockout: it happens when the referee interrupts the fight before ringing the bell due to physical inferiority of one of the opponents.

• Knockout or NK: if the boxer is knocked down, the referee starts a 10 second countdown to give the boxer time to get up and if he does not succeed, a Knock-out or knockout is declared.

• Technical decision: in the boxing environment it is known as TD. It happens when the four rounds have not been completed due to an injury and the judges are in charge of designating the winner according to the sum of the points that the boxers have achieved up to that moment.

• Decision: when all the rounds are carried out and the judges are in charge of designating the winner, depending on the score of each opponent.

What are the world boxing titles in betting?

The organisms are organized in Leagues. Each of them is governed by its own rules and establishes different categories:

• WBC: World Boxing Council.

• WBA: World Boxing Association.

• WBO: World Boxing Organization.

• IBF: International Boxing Federation.