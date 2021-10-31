The reason why it is good to buy an alarm is, obviously, because of the tranquility it gives to the person or people in that space, since it protects them not only when they are present, but when they are not.

Above all, for the home, an alarm will make us safer, since it will protect us from certain risks. It is clear that an alarm ends up being a good investment.

But we are not only talking about alarms to protect us from possible theft, where those with a motion sensor are much safer, but we can also incorporate component systems within the same pack to warn us of a fire, gas detection or water between others.

Let’s see what we should look at to buy the best alarm, focusing on those that have a motion sensor.

Index of contents:

What is a motion sensor alarm?

The motion sensor is one of the components that we believe should never be missing in an alarm, since the function it fulfills is really good and extensive.

exist various types of motion sensors such as infrared sensors, which are those that are capable of detecting thermal changes, those of the laser type, the ultrasonic sensors, those that cause the waves to bounce off the room or those of the acoustic type, which are even capable of detecting if they break a crystal.

There are also type 1 and type 2 sensors:

Type 1: those sensors without closed circuit that anyone can install without problem. Type 2: They are those that need to be installed by an expert and that have a closed circuit.

Space to cover

The first thing we must be clear about is the space we want the alarm to cover.

This means that before we start to buy it we must be very clear where and for what area do we want this device, that is, if we only want it to monitor the entrance, if we need more places to place sensors or if we want some kind of extra.

By extras we mean components that may not come with all kits, such as water or fire sensors.

Be clear about the budget

Although we will be able to find alarms of all types, the truth is that we must be clear about our budget, since, if we get carried away, in the end we could be talking about a lot of extra money.

If we have a budget for a cheap alarm, we should not go out of there no matter how attractive other options are, since the difference in what you have to pay could become a big difference.

Alarm components

Most of the alarms that are sold usually have at least one motion sensor and one opening sensor for doors and windows. That at least.

From there, could have more sensors of that type and even some gas or smoke among others.

We must bear in mind that if we need more sensors we will have to buy them separately and that is why it is convenient to also know the price of the new accessories, in addition to being clear about how many we are going to need.

Siren volume

In this sense, and although we may disturb the neighbors somewhat if we live in an apartment, an alarm that sounds with little force is of no use to us, since it must scare away the person who wants to enter and warn everyone around.

Our consideration is that its power is at least 80 dB, although it would be desirable if the system itself allowed us regulate intensity to better adapt it to the size of our home, and even sound progressively so that it does not jump to the maximum in a possible false alert.

Surveillance cameras

Many of the alarm kits do not come with a surveillance camera and even less those that are cheap. But they do allow you to buy them separately, something that could be advisable depending on what each one wants.

In the case of deciding with a kit with a camera or to buy one, you should take into account that it incorporates night vision and if the recording quality is good enough so that the potential offender looks good this way.

Another facet important is the fact of storage, since it can be on a card integrated in the camera, in a local network or in the cloud, where, almost always, it can be accessed by mobile from anywhere.

Voice control and home automation

Another function that we can have in an alarm is that we can handle it by voice from our smartphone through virtual assistants type Alexa or Google Assistant.

But in addition to this, it can also be compatible with home automation systems such as IFTTT, being able to integrate with those intelligent components such as locks, light bulbs, blinds, plugs and many more.

Warning systems

The alarms that do not have a quota, that is, those that we buy and not from a security company, have different forms of notice like the horn itself.

Anyway. The ones that are most convenient are those in which, in addition, we have notice on the smartphone by means of a message, a notification, a call or even an email.

The number of warnings that we suffer will be directly proportional to the range of the alarm. That is, the better it is, the less false ads we will suffer.

Automation

We agree that the more components the alarm has, the more money it will cost, but our obligation is that you know everything that a device of this type can offer us.

Something that is really comfortable, but usually makes the system more expensive, are the automation services, such as that the alarm itself knows when you are at home and when you are not, something that goes associated with a keychain, which is detected when you leave or enter the home.

These keychains have all kinds of information of how we like to set the alarm, so when we leave everything will be ready automatically.

Pets

If we have a pet that is walking around the house when we are not at home, we must opt ​​for an alarm that has pet system.

This means that it will be able to detect that what moves is our cat or dog and that is why the alarm will not go off at the slightest movement. These types of systems are very different in the different types of alarm and in some they are more effective than in others.

Control by smartphone

This is one extremely practical function that bring the vast majority of those alarms that connect to the WiFi of our house.

This means that we can activate or deactivate it from our smartphone, in addition to being able to change the configuration if we need it or activate a camera to see what is happening inside the room.

Cheap alarms

After you know everything that needs to be taken into account in an alarm and what components they can carry, it is time to see some cheap models and others that are highly recommended for their value for money.

Some advisable cheap models are:

We can also advise you on other models that are somewhat more expensive, but from what they offer us, we can consider them as models with the Great value for the price.

Here are some good examples:

You already have at your disposal all the necessary information to be able to choose the alarm with motion detection that best suits you, your needs and what you expect from it.

Obviously the more components, the more expensive they come out, but when the time comes it may be worth it. This deppends on each one.