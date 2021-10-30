As we tell you, these accumulators have electrical resistances that accumulate heat to release it progressively later.

The problem with these systems is that, if they are not regulated correctly and the accumulators we have consume a lot, at the end of the month the electricity bill can be surprising and even more so today that electricity is not exactly cheap.

First we are going to know what these devices are, and then see what we can do so that we do not pay a lot of money to use them.

What are they and how do they work?

When we speak of a heat accumulator we want to name a device that is capable of transform electrical energy into thermal energy seeking a low price.

They are designed to be connected to the electrical network when the rate is lower, either by the normal system or by time discrimination.

During the time that you are using the electricity grid, you are transforming all energy into heat that stores inside the device.

When we want it, it will start expel the heat that has been gradually accumulating to heat the room where we are.

The normal thing is to release the heat during the day so that when the night comes and the electricity rates are cheaper, you can recharge

If something is clear, it is that in the moments in which the accumulators recharge they must be those in which the light is cheaper, therefore, they must be programmed so that it happens, being able to use the programmer of the house panel or in some cases even the accumulators themselves.

Types of accumulators

It is time to know what types of accumulators exist today, since we can order them in two types, although there are more, since these are the ones used domestically.

We are going to talk mainly about dynamic and static heat accumulators.

Static type

This is the most traditional system and therefore the least sophisticated.

The truth is that they have a way of working with a very simple thermal insulation, which means that they expel heat by radiation and convection. This does not prevent a fairly high percentage of the heat from being lost and using a relatively small part of the accumulated to heat the room.

We speak of that they only conserve around the 30-35% of heat. All these accumulators have systems so that the external heat does not penetrate inside it, preventing them from cooling what they have accumulated.

Are effective for a room that is not excessively large, although we cannot expect the heat to be very intense either. They are not very fast to heat and if we are more than 24 hours without making them work it will cost them a lot to heat the room where they are.

Dynamic type

They are more modern and, therefore, more efficient and capable than the previous ones.

In this case you get take advantage of about 90% of accumulated heat, that is, an amount infinitely greater than the static ones.

The big difference is that the thermal insulation it has makes be much more efficient. In this case, the dynamics maximize heat accumulation thanks to a turbine that is part of the system.

In addition to all this, many of the models with this system they carry a thermostat That helps a lot to control the ideal temperature we want to have, to be more or less progressive.

With solar panels

Although the main ones are the previous two that we have seen, we also have those that capture heat through solar panels, which are usually used to heat water and accumulate it to use it only when it is needed.

This type is much less used and not too easy to see, but it is true that it has an interesting ecological part.

They are not excessively advisable in areas where there are many frosts or where the water is excessively hard.

Tips to save

Now that we know how they work, we must be aware of some things we can do to save money so that the electricity bill does not skyrocket.

With these tips that we are going to give you, we can have heat in our house, paying as little as possible, because if you do not run the risk of being a double-edged sword. That is, heat at home at the price of gold.

Better dynamics and with thermostat

Obviously of the two options it is best to opt for dynamic accumulators, not only because they conserve heat much better, but because over time the savings in every way will be greater.

How can you put them thermostatIt is also interesting to buy those that carry it, especially so as not to waste heat. That is, when the room is at a certain temperature, they stop and that heat is released when the temperature drops.

Cheapest rate

It is important to have a rate where the light is cheaper, Ideally at night, since that is how we recharge them while we sleep, so that the rest of the day they only release heat.

If the cheapest light is at alternate hours, we must program the house clock or the accumulators themselves whenever they leave you.

This means that before buying any type of accumulator, the normal thing is that you already have everything contracted with your electric company.

Put a good temperature

If we want to save, the best thing is that the temperature we set is normal, that is, we cannot pretend that the room is at 26 degrees and not spend good money.

A temperature of 20 or 21 degrees it is more than enough to be comfortable in a stay.

Obviously it is something to control, because excessively high temperatures will make all the heat run out more quickly.

Discharge gate

Another thing we can do to spend less is close the discharge gate.

It will never close completely, but if we can control that the heat does not come out completely, to open it when we are at home. In this way we can accumulate more heat, which can even serve us for the next day.

This means that the charging process will be lighter not needing so much accumulation.

Midpoint in loading and unloading

The best thing would be to have the loading in a medium position and unloading the minimum.

That is, if we can put it like this, we make sure that the download is not done quickly, with which we can achieve that more heat is accumulated and less is spent when having to reload.

The secret of this system is that the discharge level is sufficient to heat the roomIf not, we should raise it until we find the right point between sufficient heat for the room and the lowest level of heat discharge, and consequently, less load at night.

Placing the accumulators

It is evident that the placement of the accumulators also does a long time, but it is true that it is normal for them to be installed by professionals so that they can calculate what size and where is the best situation for the device.

Even so, it is clear that the larger models should be in the living room, to have the medium-sized ones in the bedrooms and kitchen, with the smaller ones in the bathrooms or toilets.

With all that we have told you, we hope that you can choose the best heat accumulator for you and that you can have all the rooms of your house with heat for a few months where the cold will be the protagonist.