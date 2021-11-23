11/23/2021 at 21:23 CET

Oh, the tantrums! There are toddler tantrums or teenage tantrums – and the root cause is that our kids don’t tolerate frustration. At any age, these outbursts of anger out of frustration test us, drive us out of our minds, give us a hard time in public, and lead us to wonder, “Am I doing it right?” son gets so angry when things don’t go his way? & rdquor ;, “Am I raising a tyrant? & rdquor ;.

Let’s start to calm down. Tantrums are a normal phase in the development of our children and a sign that they are maturing. It is difficult to see him like this when he falls to the ground because you do not buy him a chocolate in the supermarket and everyone looks at you, but imagine a child who does not want to get what he wants, who willingly accepts everything, who does not make it very clear that your interests and theirs do not match. Maybe that would seem strange to you, right?

Of course, saying that tantrums are a normal phase of the development of our children should not lead us to think that they should not be taught to get along better with frustration. If we do, we will give them a great gift for their whole life.

The importance of managing our children’s frustration

Begoña Ibarrola, a psychologist and author of children’s stories, tells us that tolerance to frustration is like a muscle, that it has to be exercised, and that tolerance to frustration “is one of the most important aspects in building a healthy personality & rdquor ;, because in life our children are going to encounter many adversities.

In this video, Begoña Ibarrola proposes some ideas to teach our children to tolerate frustration on a day-to-day basis.

Many times as parents we try to spare our children the frustrations. Nevertheless, If we want to have happy children, instead of making the wind always blow in their favor, we must also teach them to navigate in storms. When you talk to your child, you help him put words to those emotions, you help him process them and find the calm that he so badly needs.

If we know the brain we will see that there are three levels of processing. So when a child is enraged, it is not going to help us to speak from logic, because it is their emotional brain that is giving them the orders, so we can use empathy or wait for their emotional brain to calm down.

Tips for teaching your child to tolerate frustration

Since we all want our children (and ourselves) to live better with our frustration, we propose these ideas as a summary:

As Begoña Ibarrola tells us, it is necessary legitimize your anger or rage. It does not seem a good idea to deny those emotions, but to try to accompany them from the calm.In full tantrum, we cannot reasonBecause our son, prey to an emotional outburst, will not understand. Let’s talk to him with empathy or wait for him to calm down. value your effort and whoever arises goals. Do not focus only on the result and de-dramatize the mistakes.To improve their tolerance for frustration, Begoña Ibarrola proposes you to teach them to expect already missIt may also help to ask for alternatives, for possible solutions to frustration: “How can we solve this problem that causes us so much anger? & rdquor;. It is very important that parents are examples from self control In the face of frustrations: even if things go wrong for us, we do not give up and we continue to have a positive attitude, looking for solutions and not allowing ourselves to be trapped by what Begoña calls ruminant thoughts.