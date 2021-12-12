One of the most prominent Mexican filmmakers in the film industry taking the big step to Hollywood is Alejandro González Iñárritu, who is accompanied by Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuarón. In 2015 he won the Oscar for Best Film, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) – 91%, and a year later he would take the statuette again for his address in Revenant: The Revenant – 82%.

But not his entire career can be summed up in these great film productions. For many years Iñárritu was forging his way in Mexico from his work on radio, television and shortly after in the cinema. Perhaps its most important title is Amores Perros – 92% s, a film that has also stood out in the history of modern Mexican cinema. Now, the film released in 2000 would bring before him one of his most important collaborators: Guillermo Arriaga.

Together they made three films, Alejandro as director and Guillermo in charge of the scripts, among which there were also 21 Gramos – 80% and Babel – 69%. Anyone would think that to get great stories their working relationship would have been the best, but the writer’s memories say otherwise. During an interview with El País, where Arriaga spoke about his life in one of the strongest neighborhoods in Mexico City, his world as a writer and his time in the cinema, he also opened up about his feelings towards the Mexican director.

While the also novelist spoke of a memory related to his childhood dream of being a hunter, some things sounded similar to what is seen in The reborn, and the interviewer could not help asking if he believed that this idea would have been inspired by him, to which the writer of Los Tres Entierros de Melquiades Estrada – 85% assured without hesitation that Iñarritu stole their world. Delving deeper into the relationship between the filmmaker and the screenwriter, Arriaga spoke about how that relationship was broken.

[Amores Perros, 21 Gramos y Babel] It was a trilogy that I wrote because I planned to direct it. But Iñárritu proposed to me: give it to me. He wanted to write a romantic comedy. I gave it to him on one condition: that we both sign, as the Coen brothers do, is not unusual. […] This was a very personal project. I participated in all the processes: the editing, the casting and we made a pact between gentlemen that he did not respect. I insisted that it should be a project for two, that we talk about films like ours. But he did not respect it. A gentlemen’s agreement is a gentlemen’s agreement and so on.

According to his words, the conflict started from the first film, however, Alejandro convinced him that, even if they did not get along well together, they could achieve great things as Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have done in Rollig Stones.

This is not a matter of narcissism. I always defended the collective spirit of the movies. I don’t work for directors, but with directors. I am not a scribe. One sees communicating vessels between Amores perros and my novel Salvar el fuego.

Finally, the writer assured that he has not seen Iñárritu’s other films and has no interest in fixing his affairs, and he will always be aware that in those three films he put “his life, his blood and his footprints”; in addition to that his elders recognitions have been obtained with projects not related to the filmmaker such as The three burials of Melquiades Estrada.