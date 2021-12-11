One of the most prominent Mexican filmmakers in the film industry taking the big step into Hollywood is Alejandro González Iñárritu, who is accompanied by Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuarón. In 2015 he won the Oscar for Best Film, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) – 91%, and a year later he would take the statuette again for his address in Revenant: The Revenant – 82%.

But not his entire career can be summed up in these great film productions. For many years Iñárritu was forging his way in Mexico from his work on radio, television and shortly after in the cinema. Perhaps its most important title is Amores Perros – 92% s, a film that has also stood out in the history of modern Mexican cinema. Now, the film released in 2000 would bring before him one of his most important collaborators: Guillermo Arriaga.

Together they made three films, Alejandro as director and Guillermo in charge of the scripts, among which there were also 21 Gramos – 80% and Babel – 69%. Anyone would think that to get great stories their working relationship would have been the best, but the writer’s memories say otherwise. During an interview with El País, where Arriaga spoke about his life in one of the strongest neighborhoods in Mexico City, his world as a writer and his time in the cinema, he also opened up about his feelings towards the Mexican director.

While the novelist also spoke of a memory related to his childhood dream of being a hunter. Some things sounded similar to what you see in The reborn, and the interviewer could not help asking if he believed that this idea would have been inspired by him, to which the writer of Los Tres Entierros de Melquiades Estrada – 85% assured without hesitation that Iñarritu stole their world. Delving deeper into the relationship between the filmmaker and the screenwriter, Arriaga spoke about how that relationship was broken.